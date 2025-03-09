Jimmy Butler gives 76ers fans violent flashbacks with clutch heroics in Warriors-Pistons

Saturday night’s thriller between the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons saw Jimmy Butler once again remind the league why he thrives in high-pressure moments. Late in the fourth quarter, Butler demanded the ball against Tobias Harris, sank a mid-range jumper, then pointed at Harris and mouthed, "No way."

If you’re wondering why Butler singled out Harris, you have to go back to the 2019 offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers chose not to re-sign Butler in free agency, instead offering Harris a five-year, $180 million deal. That decision led Butler to join the Miami Heat, a move that would fuel his motivation for years to come.

Fast-forward to the 2022 playoffs, and Butler finally got his revenge when the Heat eliminated the 76ers in six games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Minutes after the final buzzer, Butler’s now-infamous line in the tunnel became a lasting reminder of Philadelphia’s decision:

“Tobias Harris over me?”

Implying that Morey had made the wrong choice, Butler went on to lead the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances (2020, 2023), while Philadelphia repeatedly failed to advance past the second round.

Jimmy Butler still isn't done with beef against Tobias Harris, 76ers

Now in Golden State, Butler has been instrumental in the Warriors’ resurgence since arriving at the trade deadline. They’ve won 11 of their past 13 games and are 9-1 in their last 10. Against Detroit, Butler delivered his best performance yet in a Warriors uniform, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists on 9-for-17 shooting.

Golden State needed a second offensive weapon alongside Stephen Curry, as their season looked all but over before Butler’s arrival. While his overall stats haven’t been eye-popping, his impact on both ends of the floor has been undeniable.

“This is part of the Jimmy dynamic,” Steve Kerr said postgame. “He’s built for these kinds of games; he just gets the ball, and he’ll get us a shot.”

Currently sitting as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors have a prime opportunity to climb even higher with plenty of games left. With a seven-game homestand ahead, they’ll face tough tests against the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks — matchups that could define their playoff push.