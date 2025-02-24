Jimmy Butler honeymoon has the Warriors feeling like contenders, but can it last?

Jimmy Butler has found himself again. The same Jimmy Butler that became the savior for Miami during the Bubble Year is the same Butler that has resurfaced with Golden State.

According to Brian Windhorst, people that are close to Butler said he’s in the full-blown, honeymoon phase with the Warriors. The Warriors are reaping the benefits as well.

"You talk to people around Jimmy Butler, he is in the full-blown honeymoon right now [with the Warriors]. ... They operate a little bit like the military... they take care of their players."



Since Butler moved to the west coast, the Warriors are 4-1 and he’s averaging more than 20 points per game. It was the perfect marriage. Butler desperately wanted land with a new team, preferably a contender. And the Warriors needed another star to keep up with the rest of the star power in the West.

Now they believe they can be contenders again. But how long will this honeymoon phase for both sides last? Will it last long enough for the Warriors to gain traction in the loaded western conference?

If not, would it all have been worth it? I guess only time will tell. For now, all sides will enjoy a turnaround and continue to put pressure on the rest of the west.

Jimmy Butler might be the answer the Golden State Warriors needed to contend in the West

Butler landing with Golden State was perfect for both sides. The Warriors’ window for winning one last championship with their core is closing. They already let Klay Thompson walk and clearly they needed another scoring threat.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are good, but not good enough to carry the Warriors by themselves. Butler was the perfect player to add to the mix. Especially when you look at how Butler elevates his game in the postseason.

That said, the West is loaded. And even a core of Curry and Butler might not be enough to make some noise. The Los Angeles Lakers upgraded with Luka Doncic, a fully healthy Memphis Grizzlies team is playing like they did back in 2023 and the Oklahoma City Thunder are finally reaping the benefits of the draft pick overhaul they had.

Belief won’t be enough to get the Warriors over the hump in the western conference this year. There’s too much firepower and as good as the Warriors are, it feels like every other team in the conference has matched or even surpassed their level.

Butler and the Warriors' honeymoon phase is nice right now. But that phase might not be enough to put them atop a loaded conference.