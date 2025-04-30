Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Rockets, Game 5

The NBA put out their most recent injury report at 8:30 a.m. this morning. Let’s check in on Jimmy Butler’s status.

Do you want to look at it too? Click here! Come on! It will be fun!

Yep! Jimmy Butler III is probable to play in tonight’s game. He did play two nights ago and played quite well, so one would have hoped he’d still be available. Apparently, again as of 8:30 a.m., there have been no reported setbacks. Hopefully they don’t need 40 minutes out of him again, but we will see.

Jimmy Butler getting some rest would be good for the Warriors

Unfortunately, an injury like this only gets better with time. You can’t exactly put a cast on a pelvic contusion. Rest seems like the way to go if your goal is to try to get to 100 percent as quickly as possible. The Golden State Warriors believe in themselves with good reason. They want to win a championship. They want to win games.

For that reason, it’s hard to find rest in the middle of a playoff series. Every minute Jimmy Butler isn’t out there is a longer stretch with Gary Payton II, or Moses Moody, or (god forbid) Jonathan Kuminga. Playoff Jimmy is once again Playoff Jimmying. While all three can, at times, be quality NBA players in their own right, they are not Jimmy Butler.

One would think the hope for the Warriors is to play a slightly damaged Jimmy in one more game in this first round, win, and give him a few days rest before the next series. The Warriors need in at full capacity going into the later rounds.

Health is always part of the playoff story. You do your best with what you have. The Warriors go on the road to try and close the series tonight. Jimmy should be there.