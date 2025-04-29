Jimmy Butler refuses to hide his feelings for Dillon Brooks after Game 4 win

Jimmy Butler has never been especially shy about making his feelings known. If he’s upset, you will probably know about it. He may not always be the most direct about his displeasure, but you can ask a Miami Heat fan how they felt about the beginning of the season versus how they felt watching Jimmy Butler turn the Warriors into an outside NBA Finals contender. Jimmy wasn’t happy. Then all the Heat weren’t happy. Then Jimmy wasn’t on the Heat anymore.

This isn’t the first time things have gone this way. Philadelphia moved on from him. Minnesota moved on from him. Chicago moved on from him. It’s just his story. Sooner or later, Jimmy wants more than what his current franchise wants to offer, either in the level of play or in salary. He has quite a legacy, but this is definitely part of it.

So Jimmy has feelings. And he expresses them. This time he decided to express them very, very directly.

Jimmy Butler has some words for Dillon Brooks

"I don't like Dillon Brooks." -- Jimmy Butler 😳 pic.twitter.com/84vxd5v4bz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 29, 2025

If you don’t want to listen, I will transcribe it for you. In response to whether he has fun matching up with Dillon Brooks:

“No. We’re not having fun… I don’t like Dillon Brooks, so we’re never having fun. I’m a fierce competitor. He’s a fierce competitor. There ain’t nothing fun about that.”

Not to say anything about him as a person, but Dillon Brooks is kind of an unlikable player, so, I mean, I get it. He gets real close to the line on so many plays throughout the game. And he crosses it frequently. There’s a reason he always has so many fouls every year.

But it’s just always fun hearing players get so candid with their relationships with other players. “I don’t like Dillon Brooks,” is almost refreshing in a way. I don’t know if I like him either. Maybe I’m a fierce competitor as well.

Nah.