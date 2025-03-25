Jimmy Butler speaks out about Heat tenure, made some friends along the way

Remember when Jimmy Butler played for the Miami Heat? Everything went great. Everyone was happy. All people involved have positive feelings about everything.

Sure the team didn’t win the championships they were so very close to, but I’m sure that now we can look back at that era, there are no hard feelings. There’s just simple nostalgia and stoic appreciation for what was and wasn’t accomplished. Everyone loves everyone. Everybody is so happy.

Right?

Both teams played hard. Heat Culture and whatnot. And now Warrior… uh… Kerrture? Curryture? I forgot what actually happened. Words are difficult. I’m sure it doesn’t matter.

Let’s hear what Jimmy Butler himself has to say. (The audio isn’t great, but it’s arguably present.)

I can’t hear him. What?

To quote the reddit title itself: “We was aight, we didn’t win nothing like we was supposed to. We made some cool runs, we had some fun, I think that’s all we did.”

I’m sure if Pat Riley heard this, he would call Jimmy Butler in a heartbeat and tell him, “JB, it was so much more than that. We united the entire state of Florida while beating the odds. We inspired so many people. I love you as a brother and a friend.”

I think you’re lying. Like, a lot

Okay, fine. Fair enough.

The Miami Heat are having a rough time. From the time Jimmy Butler didn’t get his extension until the moment he was traded, the Miami tenure was eroding slowly. Eventually it became unsustainable. Like a Cybertruck existing in the real world for more than 48 hours.

Are there hard feelings?

Yes.

But can we expect grown men to retain these feelings for years to come, culminating in barbs and backhanded compliments back and forth?

Also yes.

What’s the point of this?

I don’t know. But it's going to keep happening.