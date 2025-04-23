JJ Redick’s NSFW outburst worked on the Lakers

Later in this article, I will link to an angry timeout by JJ Redick that evolved into him stomping onto the court like a penguin with dignity, swearing at his players. I imagine that’s what you’re here for. For that, you can skip to the end. If you’re unsure if you want to hear the swearing, let me talk you through some things.

In general, I’m a big fan of swearing. I don’t do it around people who don’t like it, usually, but when left with absolute freedom with my own word choice, swearing happens. And it happens without remorse.

I don’t use the bad words that are tied to marginalized groups because those words do have an identity in real offense. But the words that are just basically vulgar because we all agree that they are? Like we’ve selected this special, arbitrary sound to somehow be a curse among all the other safe mouth noises because that’s a normal for a society to do.

I’m also pretty okay with bringing religious stuff in. I was raised extremely Catholic, so I know the whole “don’t take the Lord’s name in vain” commandment. However, the way I read that is not “don’t say Jesus Christ when you’re jumpscared” or whatever. I take it to mean “don’t invoke the Lord’s name in committing evil acts.” You know, saying you’re doing something by holy decree and then do a thing that’s morally reprehensible. That feels like worse behavior than saying the more severe version of “gosh darn it.”

Where's the of JJ Redick video?

It's further down the page if you're bored. But try to stick with me.

And like, if you don’t want to swear, that’s fine! Most reasons for that I don’t have a problem with. Maybe you just don’t like hearing it. Or you have bad associations with it. Or the words feel bad on your tongue. That’s all whatever! I’m not trying to tell you to swear. There’s a point I’m trying to get to.

People who still cleave to some outdated belief that not succumbing to the temptation of an occasional f-bomb is a marker of civility or honor are upsetting to me. Generally, that kind of discomfort with vulgarity seems symptomatic of a discomfort with the real, actual world as it exists. Physically. Realistically. You know, including the stuff that is unpleasant to think about.

By not getting into the grit, you don’t have to think about it. You can pretend to remove yourself from it. You can claim status above it by the language you choose to use, or in this case, exclude. If new and confusing slang is anathema for some people because it represents an ever-changing world that’s becoming more and more different from what’s comfortable to them, this type of vulgarity is more because, well, a lot of stuff is still the same. And a lot of that stuff is bad. And they didn’t do anything about it.

I say all that to say, watch out: in the clip I’m about to link, there is swearing. If you weren’t okay with it before, maybe you’re more okay with that now. Cool. Great.

I can’t transcribe the quote in good faith. You’ll have to listen for yourself. Just know a very loud JFC was dropped.

Well, that was fun. What’s your favorite curse word?

Oh, right. As to why it worked? I mean, if the coach has the trust of the players, a coach getting fired up can have that effect on the players, In this case, it really is as simple as it sounds, after hearing both coaches and players speak about it over the years. That's it.

But seriously. What's your favorite curse word?