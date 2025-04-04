Joe Milton trade backs Steelers into another hopeless corner with Aaron Rodgers

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL world by making a relatively splashy trade in the space between the start of free agency and the draft. Jerry Jones acquired backup quarterback Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing in a valuable young signal caller to assist starter Dak Prescott in 2025.

Milton was supposedly a highly sought after asset. Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Thursday that five teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, inquired with New England over his status. The Patriots apparently had a better offer for Milton on the record but chose to deal him to Dallas based on his preference of destination.

Whether that better offer came from Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan is unknown but the bottom line is simple, the Steelers still need a QB.

The Joe Milton trade gives Aaron Rodgers more leverage with the Steelers

Pittsburgh has been in a staring contest with free agent passer Aaron Rodgers for roughly a month now. The four-time NFL MVP met with the club in March but no deal materialized. Other teams interested in Rodgers, like the New York Giants, found alternate options meaning it's just a matter of time before the 41 year old decides to sign in the Steel City or hang up his cleats.

But before that happens, the negotiating power rests even more in his hands now more than ever. Milton's trade to Dallas eliminated Pittsburgh's best opportunity at replicating what Giants general manager Joe Schoen did by signing Jameis Winston before bringing in Russell Wilson.

Very few available QB options remain on the table for Khan to consider, especially after free agent Case Keenum signed with the Chicago Bears later on Thursday. Unless he wants to explore a post-draft trade for Kirk Cousins from Atlanta, he may be stuck with biting the financial bullet with Rodgers or settling for someone like Joe Flacco.