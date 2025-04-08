Joe Milton trade could come back to haunt one of the Cowboys biggest rivals

For once it feels like the Dallas Cowboys won the prize after trading for Joe Milton III earlier this offseason. The former New England Patriot was highly sought after as the Cowboys beat out multiple teams in obtaining his services, including division rivals. One particular being the Philadelphia Eagles who were interested in bringing Milton to Philly according to reports by Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

"My understanding is since Joe Milton became available at the start of the offseason, teams that showed interest included the Raiders, Eagles, Giants, Steelers and the Cowboys," says Schultz. "The Patriots had a better offer for Milton but chose to send him where he wanted out of respect for him, per source."

Cowboys stole Joe Milton away from the Eagles

On the surface, most fans probably wonder why the Eagles would want to go out of their way to bring a quarterback with Jalen Hurts on a big money deal. You can never have enough insurance behind your starting QB and we know how Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman operates. He’s going after the best talent at all times if he feels a player can help the team.

Plus, you can never have enough quarterback depth. Remember last year they dealt for former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Pickett started just one game this season, played in relief in a Super Bowl 59 win, and got traded to the Cleveland Browns.

At the end of the day, this may have been a deal for Philadelphia where they wanted to keep Milton away from division rivals. The same can also be said for Dallas, who already has Dak Prescott.

The Eagles could come to regret not going the extra mile in acquiring Milton from New England. You never know what could happen in a season, and if recent history has shown anything, it's that having a quality backup is key because if a team doesn't, it could sink their playoff chances. Dallas gave up a fifth-round pick and received a seventh-rounder along with Milton in the trade. It’s safe to say Roseman could’ve pulled this off for Philly had he pushed a little harder.