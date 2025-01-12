Joe Mixon dunks on Rex Ryan for coldest take of the playoffs
The NFL playoffs kicked off with what might've been the least intriguing game to most NFL fans in large part because many expected the Los Angeles Chargers to end the Houston Texans' season in convincing fashion. Rex Ryan was the leader of that bandwagon.
Not only did Ryan believe the Chargers would win on the road in Houston, but he also said that the Chargers had a bye week ahead of their game. It was as if Los Angeles wasn't even going to break a sweat in this game.
The game did turn out to be a blowout, but not in the way Ryan expected. Joe Mixon went out of his way to rub salt in Ryan's very fresh wound.
Joe Mixon makes mockery of Rex Ryan after dominant Texans win
This game was never really in doubt.
The Chargers took an early six-point lead, but were outscored 32-6 from that moment on. Justin Herbert threw more interceptions on Saturday than he did in the entire 2024 regular season, and the Chargers allowed more than 30 points for the first time all year. To make matters worse, the Texans eclipsed the 30-point mark just twice in the regular season.
To be fair to Ryan, most of the country probably agreed with his take. These two teams were headed in opposite directions by the time the regular season concluded. The Chargers went 11-6 despite playing in a division with three playoff teams, had an elite defense, and one of the most talented quarterbacks in the sport. The Texans, meanwhile, had lost two of their last three regular season games - both against playoff teams. They went 10-7 despite playing in the weakest division in the NFL. An argument can be made that they weren't good enough to win any other division. The Chargers were favored despite playing on the road.
Mixon doesn't care about any of that, though, and he shouldn't. The Texans played with a chip on their shoulder, with Ryan essentially saying they'd be a warm-up for the next round, and they protected home field by not only winning, but dominating the Chargers. Mixon appeared to be especially motivated by Ryan's comments, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown in the win.
What makes this even more embarrassing for Ryan is that it felt as if this game featured more bad Chargers than great Texans. Herbert and Co. committed a slew of miscues allowing the Texans to break the game open and win it.
There's more work ahead of the Texans, but if they were to make a surprising run to the Super Bowl, Rex Ryan better get a ring. He sparked what was an utter thrashing on Saturday.