Joel Embiid just proved he couldn't care less about the regular season
Embiid will enter his ninth season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite his accomplishments with the organization, one achievement remains high on his radar. Heading into this season, the seven-time All-Star plans to focus more on maintaining good health and a quest to end the 76ers' 41-year title drought.
"I've accomplished everything [individually]," Embiid told ESPN. "But there's one thing missing: winning a championship."
For Embiid’s entire run with the Sixers, the organization has been working nonstop to find the right pieces for a shot at a championship. The long-awaited ‘process’ could finally pay off with the recent moves during the offseason.
Paul George left the Los Angeles Clippers to join Philly on a four-year maximum deal, followed by the new five-year max contract for Tyrese Maxey, who picked up his role after the departure of James Harden in 2023.
Also returning are Kelly Oubre Jr. and, Kyle Lowry and Embiid, who signed a three-year contract extension of his own earlier last month.
Embiid looks to put his health first this season
Last season, the New York Knicks eliminated the Sixers in the playoffs' first round after pushing the series to five games. Regarding health, Embiid has had his share of injuries, which has kept him from fully recovering for the postseason.
He suffered facial fractures in 2018 and 2022 and knee injuries in 2021 and 2023. Embiid also shared that he played through Bell's palsy during the series with the Knicks.
After many injuries, Embiid is ready to take his health more seriously.
Following the loss to the Knicks, Embiid texted the president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, that they must do whatever it takes to ensure he’s healthy for the playoffs. The first step to ensure Embiid is ready for the postseason is limiting his back-to-back games.
"If I had to guess," Embiid said, "I would probably never play back-to-back for the rest of my career."
With the new NBA rule in full effect, could 2023 be the last time Embiid snags an MVP award? To qualify, players must play at least 65 games, and the rule applies to All-NBA teams and other regular season awards.
Embiid won’t be the only player prioritized for load management, Morey added that the team will also monitor George on back-to-back games as he enters his 15th season.
The new-look Sixers will open their regular season campaign versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 23.