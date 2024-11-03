More details emerge about Joel Embiid's shocking run-in with Philly reporter
There was a lot of NBA drama on Saturday night, but nothing captured the attention of the broader fandom quite like the news that Joel Embiid shoved a reporter in the aftermath of the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Embiid, who did not play on Saturday, reportedly engaged in a verbal confrontation with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the postgame locker room.
Embiid was upset about a recent column from Hayes, in which the reporter referenced the 7-footer's late brother and son, both named Arthur. Hayes criticized Embiid for citing his son as a source of motivation, but not "showing up" for work.
Here is the original excerpt that Embiid took issue with:
"Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career. He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er.
Well, in order to be great at your job, you first have to show up for work. Embiid has been great at just the opposite. Now, in his 11th season, he consistently has been in poor condition. This poor conditioning apparently seems to have delayed his debut this season."
The Inquirer has since altered the lede, and Hayes issued a semi-apology on X. The league is aware of the incident on Saturday night and has launched an investigation into Embiid's actions.
Now, we are learning more about exactly what unfolded in that locker room.
New details explain exactly what happened between Joel Embiid and reporter in 76ers locker room incident
Kevin Cooney and Noah Levick of NBC Philadelphia were able to shed light on the specifics of Saturday's scandalous interaction between Embiid and Hayes. When the 76ers center became aware of Hayes' presence in the locker room, he "stood and confronted" Hayes.
"The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I'm going to have to ... live with the consequences," Embiid is quoted as saying.
Embiid also issued several profanity-laced sentences and claimed "that's not the f***ing first time," in reference to past negative columns from Hayes. Embiid allegedly said that he doesn't care about what reporters say, to which Hayes responded: "But you do."
At the end of the confrontation, Embiid pushed the shoulder area of Hayes. The columnist stumbled back a few steps but appeared unharmed, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.
Embiid, who called out Hayes' column and treatment a few days ago when the columnist was not present, quickly left the locker room after the incident. Reporters were moved to the hallway to question Tyrese Maxey in the aftermath of the Embiid drama, then returned to the locker room to find the 7-footer gone.
We can't know how the league will respond to this incident, of course. We generally don't want players physically confronting reporters, but Hayes crossed a line. You cannot invoke personal tragedy as a means to criticize a player's effort level or commitment to the team. Embiid's anger is justified and, thankfully, nobody was harmed.
Philadelphia cannot afford another prolonged absence from Embiid, who has missed the entirety of the Sixers' 1-4 start. Embiid has been ramping up this week in hopes of returning sooner than later, but if the NBA decides to suspend him for Saturday's incident, it could put Philadelphia's season in the can before it even starts.