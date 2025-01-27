John Calipari dragged through mud by SEC coaches days ahead of Kentucky matchup
By Mark Powell
Arkansas hired John Calipari from Kentucky just last offseason with much fanfare. Kentucky fans were glad Calipari was gone, even if he did run right to an SEC rival. As for Arkansas, the arrival of Calipari signaled a new era in Razorbacks basketball. Arkansas fans were cautiously optimistic that Calipari could bring with him a championship pedigree the likes of which they hadn't seen in Fayetteville since Eric Musselman.
Instead, Calipari's first season has been a bit of a mess. Arkansas is just 12-8 in a crowded SEC. Their schedule isn't about to get any easier, as the entire conference is full of elite competition. There's a reason the SEC is favored to feature the most teams out of any conference in March's NCAA Tournament.
However, the most glaring issue on Calipari's team is that the pieces don't fit. This is a problem that haunted Cal in Lexington as well. Calipari is always focused on landing the top talent available without worrying about how the pieces fit.
Arkansas had a rumored NIL budget of over $7 million, and poached three players from Kentucky in Adou Thiero, D.J. Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic. He also stole three recruits who were previously committed to UK in Billy Richmond, Karter Knox and Boogie Fland. All three of those recruits were ranked in the top-30.
Rival SEC coaches take ruthless shots at John Calipari
The talent is there for Arkansas, but the cohesion and playbook don't match. A college basketball team is much like a puzzle, and if the pieces don't fit, you're screwed. This is why finding veterans who can play in multiple systems with different strengths is key. Young players often struggle to handle midseason adjustments.
It doesn't help that anonymous SEC coaches are roasting Calipari behind his back. How are his players supposed to believe in him if other coaches don't respect him? Just look at these quotes from anonymous SEC coaches courtesy of HoopsHQ.
“There’s just no fear now when I see him on the other sideline,” one SEC head coach told Hoops HQ. “The game has changed and he is becoming archaic.”
“They don’t have anyone innovative, they are outdated in how they do things,” an assistant said.
“I don’t think Calipari and his staff can adapt,” another SEC coach said.
“They have a ton of individual talent,” a coach told Hoops HQ. “But none of their pieces fit. None of them.”
Head coaches in the same conference typically don't want to poke the bear, but in this case Calipari doesn't have any bite. It's all true, and Arkansas isn't going anywhere with its current roster construction, which was all put together by Calipari on the fly.
Kentucky fans are all too familiar with this problem.