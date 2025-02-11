Sure looks like John Calipari could get more revenge on Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
By Mark Powell
Former Kentucky head coach John Calipari walked into Lexington two Saturdays ago and emerged a victor. Calipari's Arkansas squad is littered with former Kentucky players and recruiting targets. Coach Cal himself was met with mixed reviews, but none of it mattered. Arkansas picked up a much-needed victory, and has now won two out of their last three games in what can only be described as a brutal stretch.
Cal's last three games have come against Kentucky, Texas and Alabama. Their only loss in that stretch came to Bama by four points. The Razorbacks have the attention of the committee, as they should in the loaded SEC. As of this writing, Arkansas is among the next four out, per Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology. Lunardi tends to be right about these things, and he has a high number of SEC teams making the tournament.
Arkansas rising, Kentucky falling per latest bracketology update
That will help Arkansas' standing as the season goes along. The Razorbacks in-conference losses suddenly don't look so bad, and the more ranked wins they can secure, the better. Upcoming games against Texas A&M, Missouri and Auburn will be critical in determining exactly how good Calipari's group is, and whether they deserve to hear their name called on selection Sunday.
There is a world in which Kentucky would face Calipari for the second time this season in the NCAA Tournament. That could also occur in the conference tournament depending on seeding. However, Kentucky is currently listed as a No. 4 seed, per Lunardi. They have seven losses, and have been defeat in two of their last three games. On Tuesday night, Mark Pope's team faces the No. 5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
Again, the SEC is brutal. There are no easy wins this season, but Kentucky cannot afford losses against Arkansas or other unranked teams if they hope to earn a top-5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Games against Texas and Vanderbilt should provide a break for the Wildcats, but shortly thereafter the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers await.
I am not here to offer answers, but the way these two teams are trending, a rematch in (insert random tournament location here) is looking more likely by the day. Calipari had nothing but kind things to say about Lexington and Kentucky on his last visit. He's under no obligation to be that nice when March Madness wins are on the line, and Cal knows that.