John Deere Classic payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

The John Deere Classic always promises low scores and drama at TPC Deere Run with the PGA Tour's annual stop in Silvis, IL. The 2025 tournament was no different, and Doug Ghim got things started on Thursday to take the first round lead. As he slowed down, however, the likes of Max Homa, reigning champion Davis Thompson, Emiliano Grillo, and several others pushed their way into contention, trying to secure the top 2025 John Deere Classic payout and an all-important late-season win on tour.
Things got even more interesting to start Sunday, though. Not only did players like Brian Campbell and Grillo make a run while Homa started hot, then cooled off, but the conditions got a bit wild. Rain was pouring down on TPC Deere Run and making things quite a bit hectic throughout the course for the day. Yes, the softer conditions offered opportunities, but the conditions as a whole were still somewhat grueling to endure.
But again, it's all about surviving at the top of the leaderboard to secure the most prize money possible. How much of a payday are we talking? Let's walk through the 2025 John Deere Classic payouts to see how much prize money every finishing position will receive this week, starting with the winner.
John Deere Classic purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 John Deere Classic will receive a $1.512 million payout for the week, which is the standard 18 percent that we see on the PGA Tour from this week's $8.4 million total purse that's distributed in prize money in Silvis. That's not a ton of money when you compare it to purses and prize money that we see in even other non-signature events. At the same time, for guys like Thompson and Homa, who have been struggling this year, or others like Kevin Roy, Ghim and so on who haven't had much success at all throughout the season, that can still be a year-changing outcome, if not a career-changing one.
John Deere Classic payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
John Deere Classic Prize Money
Winner
$1.512 million
2nd
$915,600
3rd
$579,600
4th
$411,600
5th
$344,400
6th
$304,500
7th
$283,500
8th
$262,500
9th
$245,700
10th
$228,900
11th
$212,100
12th
$195,300
13th
$178,500
14th
$161,700
15th
$153,300
16th
$144,900
17th
$136,500
18th
$128,100
19th
$119,700
20th
$111,300
21st
$102,900
22nd
$94,500
23rd
$87,780
24th
$81,060
25th
$74,340
26th
$67,620
27th
$65,100
28th
$62,580
29th
$60,060
30th
$57,540
31st
$55,020
32nd
$52,500
33rd
$49,980
34th
$47,880
35th
$45,780
36th
$43,680
37th
$41,580
38th
$39,900
39th
$38,220
40th
$36,540
41st
$34,860
42nd
$33,180
43rd
$31,500
44th
$29,820
45th
$28,140
46th
$26,460
47th
$24,780
48th
$23,436
49th
$22,260
50th
$21,588
51st
$21,084
52nd
$20,580
53rd
$20,244
54th
$19,908
55th
$19,740
56th
$19,572
57th
$19,404
58th
$19,236
59th
$19,068
60th
$18,900
61st
$18,732
62nd
$18,564
63rd
$18,396
64th
$18,228
We saw 65 players on the number make the cut at the John Deere Classic but, with Aldrich Potgieter, last week's winner, being forced to withdraw following his third round, only 64 players will get their payouts for the week at TPC Deere Run.
As you can clearly see, this is one of the smallest purses on the PGA Tour, which has been the case for years. At the same time, the winner, as mentioned, still clears $1.5 million and the Top 21 finishers will all get a six-figure payday. Naturally, though, the lack of prize money means that this event also gets one of the weaker fields on tour as well. However, that makes for a fun week as some guys can go out, have a great showing, earn a solid payday, and also find a nice chunk of FedEx Cup points that can change their season in a big way.
John Deere Classic payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years
Year and Champion
Winner's Payout
Total Purse
2024: Davis Thompson
$1.44 million
$8 million
2023: Sepp Straka
$1.332 million
$7.4 million
2022: J.T. Poston
$1.278 million
$7.1 million
2021: Lucas Glover
$1.116 million
$6.2 million
2019: Dylan Frittelli
$1.08 million
$6 million
Of course, the 2020 John Deere Classic was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the "last five years" is actually the last five tournaments dating back to 2019. However, especially with the boom in purse size and prize money since that hiatus and the separation of LIV Golf, you can even see at this event how much the payouts have increased.
Yes, this is considered one of the smallest purse sizes on the entire PGA Tour. However, even with that, the total purse has increased by $2.4 million from 2019 to 2025. Meanwhile, the winner's payout in Silvis is up just shy of a full $500,000 over that same span. The money in the game of golf continues to balloon, which is great for the health of the league and the sport.