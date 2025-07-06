John Deere Classic payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

The John Deere Classic always promises low scores and drama at TPC Deere Run with the PGA Tour's annual stop in Silvis, IL. The 2025 tournament was no different, and Doug Ghim got things started on Thursday to take the first round lead. As he slowed down, however, the likes of Max Homa, reigning champion Davis Thompson, Emiliano Grillo, and several others pushed their way into contention, trying to secure the top 2025 John Deere Classic payout and an all-important late-season win on tour.

Things got even more interesting to start Sunday, though. Not only did players like Brian Campbell and Grillo make a run while Homa started hot, then cooled off, but the conditions got a bit wild. Rain was pouring down on TPC Deere Run and making things quite a bit hectic throughout the course for the day. Yes, the softer conditions offered opportunities, but the conditions as a whole were still somewhat grueling to endure.

But again, it's all about surviving at the top of the leaderboard to secure the most prize money possible. How much of a payday are we talking? Let's walk through the 2025 John Deere Classic payouts to see how much prize money every finishing position will receive this week, starting with the winner.

John Deere Classic purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 John Deere Classic will receive a $1.512 million payout for the week, which is the standard 18 percent that we see on the PGA Tour from this week's $8.4 million total purse that's distributed in prize money in Silvis. That's not a ton of money when you compare it to purses and prize money that we see in even other non-signature events. At the same time, for guys like Thompson and Homa, who have been struggling this year, or others like Kevin Roy, Ghim and so on who haven't had much success at all throughout the season, that can still be a year-changing outcome, if not a career-changing one.

John Deere Classic payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position John Deere Classic Prize Money Winner $1.512 million 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228

We saw 65 players on the number make the cut at the John Deere Classic but, with Aldrich Potgieter, last week's winner, being forced to withdraw following his third round, only 64 players will get their payouts for the week at TPC Deere Run.

As you can clearly see, this is one of the smallest purses on the PGA Tour, which has been the case for years. At the same time, the winner, as mentioned, still clears $1.5 million and the Top 21 finishers will all get a six-figure payday. Naturally, though, the lack of prize money means that this event also gets one of the weaker fields on tour as well. However, that makes for a fun week as some guys can go out, have a great showing, earn a solid payday, and also find a nice chunk of FedEx Cup points that can change their season in a big way.

John Deere Classic payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year and Champion Winner's Payout Total Purse 2024: Davis Thompson $1.44 million $8 million 2023: Sepp Straka $1.332 million $7.4 million 2022: J.T. Poston $1.278 million $7.1 million 2021: Lucas Glover $1.116 million $6.2 million 2019: Dylan Frittelli $1.08 million $6 million

Of course, the 2020 John Deere Classic was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the "last five years" is actually the last five tournaments dating back to 2019. However, especially with the boom in purse size and prize money since that hiatus and the separation of LIV Golf, you can even see at this event how much the payouts have increased.

Yes, this is considered one of the smallest purse sizes on the entire PGA Tour. However, even with that, the total purse has increased by $2.4 million from 2019 to 2025. Meanwhile, the winner's payout in Silvis is up just shy of a full $500,000 over that same span. The money in the game of golf continues to balloon, which is great for the health of the league and the sport.