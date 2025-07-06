Fansided

John Deere Classic payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

Full 2025 John Deere Classic payouts and prize money distribution from the $8.4 million total purse on the line.
The John Deere Classic always promises low scores and drama at TPC Deere Run with the PGA Tour's annual stop in Silvis, IL. The 2025 tournament was no different, and Doug Ghim got things started on Thursday to take the first round lead. As he slowed down, however, the likes of Max Homa, reigning champion Davis Thompson, Emiliano Grillo, and several others pushed their way into contention, trying to secure the top 2025 John Deere Classic payout and an all-important late-season win on tour.

Things got even more interesting to start Sunday, though. Not only did players like Brian Campbell and Grillo make a run while Homa started hot, then cooled off, but the conditions got a bit wild. Rain was pouring down on TPC Deere Run and making things quite a bit hectic throughout the course for the day. Yes, the softer conditions offered opportunities, but the conditions as a whole were still somewhat grueling to endure.

But again, it's all about surviving at the top of the leaderboard to secure the most prize money possible. How much of a payday are we talking? Let's walk through the 2025 John Deere Classic payouts to see how much prize money every finishing position will receive this week, starting with the winner.

John Deere Classic purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 John Deere Classic will receive a $1.512 million payout for the week, which is the standard 18 percent that we see on the PGA Tour from this week's $8.4 million total purse that's distributed in prize money in Silvis. That's not a ton of money when you compare it to purses and prize money that we see in even other non-signature events. At the same time, for guys like Thompson and Homa, who have been struggling this year, or others like Kevin Roy, Ghim and so on who haven't had much success at all throughout the season, that can still be a year-changing outcome, if not a career-changing one.

John Deere Classic payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

John Deere Classic Prize Money

Winner

$1.512 million

2nd

$915,600

3rd

$579,600

4th

$411,600

5th

$344,400

6th

$304,500

7th

$283,500

8th

$262,500

9th

$245,700

10th

$228,900

11th

$212,100

12th

$195,300

13th

$178,500

14th

$161,700

15th

$153,300

16th

$144,900

17th

$136,500

18th

$128,100

19th

$119,700

20th

$111,300

21st

$102,900

22nd

$94,500

23rd

$87,780

24th

$81,060

25th

$74,340

26th

$67,620

27th

$65,100

28th

$62,580

29th

$60,060

30th

$57,540

31st

$55,020

32nd

$52,500

33rd

$49,980

34th

$47,880

35th

$45,780

36th

$43,680

37th

$41,580

38th

$39,900

39th

$38,220

40th

$36,540

41st

$34,860

42nd

$33,180

43rd

$31,500

44th

$29,820

45th

$28,140

46th

$26,460

47th

$24,780

48th

$23,436

49th

$22,260

50th

$21,588

51st

$21,084

52nd

$20,580

53rd

$20,244

54th

$19,908

55th

$19,740

56th

$19,572

57th

$19,404

58th

$19,236

59th

$19,068

60th

$18,900

61st

$18,732

62nd

$18,564

63rd

$18,396

64th

$18,228

We saw 65 players on the number make the cut at the John Deere Classic but, with Aldrich Potgieter, last week's winner, being forced to withdraw following his third round, only 64 players will get their payouts for the week at TPC Deere Run.

As you can clearly see, this is one of the smallest purses on the PGA Tour, which has been the case for years. At the same time, the winner, as mentioned, still clears $1.5 million and the Top 21 finishers will all get a six-figure payday. Naturally, though, the lack of prize money means that this event also gets one of the weaker fields on tour as well. However, that makes for a fun week as some guys can go out, have a great showing, earn a solid payday, and also find a nice chunk of FedEx Cup points that can change their season in a big way.

John Deere Classic payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year and Champion

Winner's Payout

Total Purse

2024: Davis Thompson

$1.44 million

$8 million

2023: Sepp Straka

$1.332 million

$7.4 million

2022: J.T. Poston

$1.278 million

$7.1 million

2021: Lucas Glover

$1.116 million

$6.2 million

2019: Dylan Frittelli

$1.08 million

$6 million

Of course, the 2020 John Deere Classic was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the "last five years" is actually the last five tournaments dating back to 2019. However, especially with the boom in purse size and prize money since that hiatus and the separation of LIV Golf, you can even see at this event how much the payouts have increased.

Yes, this is considered one of the smallest purse sizes on the entire PGA Tour. However, even with that, the total purse has increased by $2.4 million from 2019 to 2025. Meanwhile, the winner's payout in Silvis is up just shy of a full $500,000 over that same span. The money in the game of golf continues to balloon, which is great for the health of the league and the sport.

