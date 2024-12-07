John Lynch laughs off Kyle Shanahan hot seat rumors, which is proof 49ers are settling
Kyle Shanahan made his NFL head coaching debut with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, and while it took him and the team a little time to get their feet wet (he was a combined 10-22 his first two years), they've turned it around. Shanahan's third season proved to be the charm, as the club finished 13-3 and claimed the top seed in the conference playoffs. Wins over the Vikings and Packers put the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, where they fell to the Chiefs.
The following season, due to injuries and other factors, the Niners fell to 6-10 and in last place in the NFC West. Since then, Shanahan’s club has done nothing but show up in the conference title game. In 2021, the Wild Card 49ers fell to the Rams, 23-20. In 2022, the team won another NFC West title and took a 12-game overall winning streak into the NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia, where Brock Purdy went down and the Niners fell short, 31-7. So despite making the Super Bowl last year, folks are asking: Are things getting warm for Kyle Shanahan?
John Lynch addresses Kyle Shanahan rumors
It’s been a very rough 2024 for Shanahan and Lynch. The team is dead last in their division with a 5-7 mark. The Niners are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and in their past two games have been walloped by the Packers (38-10) and Bills (35-10) by a combined 73-20 score. You can guess what’s coming next, and Lynch will have no part of that.
In fact, Lynch is laughing at anyone considering placing his HC on the hot seat. “I found the whole discussion on Kyle rather comical. We have won 4 of the last 5 division championships, and we’ve been to 2 Super Bowls. The standard here is to win Championships, and we’ve fallen short of that and I understand, but we have an excellent head coach, and the fact people are talking about stuff like that, I do find it comical.”
It would be ironic if the 49ers would miss the playoffs a year after reaching the Super Bowl for the second time under Shanahan. Some may point out that San Francisco had double-digit leads in both Super Bowl LIV and LVIII and failed to close the deal. It’s going to be an interesting final five weeks for this team, which has already lost two more regular-season games than it did in 2023.