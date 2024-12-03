NFL Divisional Power Rankings, Week 14: AFC North and NFC South are slumping
No rest for the weary. Week 13 saw all 32 teams in action. In fact, one-quarter of the league had already played their games before Sunday rolled around. The Lions, Cowboys, and Packers all prevailed at home on Thanksgiving. The Chiefs clinched a playoff berth by knocking off the Raiders on “Black Friday” at Arrowhead Stadium. On the other hand, homefield advantage took a little bit of a beating (4-8) in the last 12 games.
Week 14 will see the remaining six teams (Ravens, Broncos, Texans, Colts, Patriots, and Commanders) that haven’t gotten time off finally get some needed regrouping time. That means the final four weeks of 2024 will feature full 16-game slates.
As for this week’s rankings, there have been a few changes. Of course, the division at the top of the list continues to thrive, and two of those teams collide in the Motor City on Thursday night.
The latest and greatest NFL Divisional Power Rankings
8. NFC South
Last week: 7th
It wasn’t long ago that the reigning NFC South champions were in the midst of a four-game slide. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the only team in this division to grab a win. When it was all said and done, no team among the four is above the .500 mark. Atlanta has now dropped three straight after a 17-13 home loss to the Chargers, while the Bucs rallied to knock off the Panthers at Charlotte, 26-23, in overtime. Hence these two clubs both own 6-6 resumes, but the Falcons did sweep Tampa this season.
Falcons’ quarterback Kirk Cousins had a forgettable outing against the Bolts, serving up four interceptions (including a pick-six). The Saints saw their brief two-game winning streak snapped at home by the Rams. Resilient Baker Mayfield overcame four sacks and two interceptions in the Bucs’ victory. All told, the NFC South owns a combined 19-29 win-loss record. That’s par for the course in recent years when it comes to this division, and this week’s combined performances were enough to knock this group back a spot again.
7. AFC South
Last week: 8th
The slate for the reeling AFC South featured a divisional rematch at Jacksonville, while both the Titans and Colts were on the road. The Texans were in position to sweep the Jaguars for the fifth time in seven years dating back to 2018. However, DeMeco Ryans’s team had dropped four of the last six games entering this second clash of the season with Doug Pederson’s club. The Titans were in Washington looking for their first win over an NFC foe (0-4) in 2024, while the Colts were in Foxborough to battle the last-place Pats.
There is something very intriguing about Indianapolis. Their last two wins, road victories over the Jets (Week 11) and Patriots, were both one-point triumphs. All six of the team’s wins have come by six points or less. The Texans’ 23-20 win at Jacksonville completed a season sweep of that series, while Tennessee was routed by the Commanders, 42-19. The disappointing Jaguars, who saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence knocked out on Sunday with a concussion on a late hit, were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
6. NFC West
Last week: 6th
All four NFC West teams were on the road on Sunday, and two of them faced very formidable challenges. The Rams were at the Superdome to take on the well-rested Saints, and the Seahawks battled the Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Meanwhile, the Cardinals looked to avoid a second straight loss as they battled the 9-2 Vikings—winners of four straight games. On Sunday night at snowy Orchard Park, Kyle Shanahan’s reigning conference champions faced a Bills’ team in the midst of a six-game winning streak.
The Seahawks took a one-game lead in the division standings with a come-from-behind win at MetLife Stadium. Mike Macdonald’s team rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit, with a very big assist via a 91-yard interception return for a score by Leonard Wiliams. The Rams got back to the .500 mark with a win at New Orleans. The defending NFC West champion 49ers were rolled on the road for the second straight Sunday. Kyle Shanahan’s club fell at Buffalo, 35-10, one week after losing at Lambeau Field, 38-10. Ouch.
5. AFC East
Last week: 5th
The first-place Bills needed a Dolphins’ loss on Thanksgiving night at Lambeau Field to put them in position to clinch the AFC East for a fifth consecutive year. Miami fell to the Packers, 30-17, meaning Sean McDermott’s club could wrap up a division title with a win over the visiting 49ers on Sunday night. As for the Jets and Patriots, both were at home. The former welcomed the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, while Jerod Mayo’s squad took on the Colts. Only the Bills would be smiling when Sunday came to an end.
New England gave up a touchdown and two-point conversion with 12 seconds to play. That loss, along with wins by the Chargers and Texans, eliminated any playoff hopes for the Pats. The Jets squandered a 14-0 first-quarter lead in a 26-21 home loss to the Seahawks, meaning a ninth straight losing season for the club. The Bills frolicked in the snow vs. the 49ers. The 35-10 victory was their seventh straight. Buffalo now owns a 10-2 mark. Meanwhile, the Dolphins, Jets, and Patriots have combined for a mere 11 wins.
4. AFC North
Last week: 3rd
It was a sloppy showing for this group, and defenses took a holiday. The Steelers were in Cincinnati in the third leg of their four-game stretch versus AFC North rivals. There was a big-time interconference showdown at Baltimore as John Harbaugh’s club hosted an Eagles’ team that was riding a seven-game winning streak. Finally, the Browns hoped to pull off another surprise as they faced the improved Broncos at Denver on Monday night. All told, Mike Tomlin’s team was the only club in the division to post a win.
The Steelers rolled up 520 total yards in a 44-38 victory at Cincinnati. The defending division champion Ravens fell at home to the Eagles, 24-19, and have already lost one more game than they did a year ago when they owned the NFL’s best record at 13-4. The Bengals would have to run the table to duplicate last season’s 9-8 finish. The Browns have had a few moments, but Monday night’s 41-32 loss at Denver saw Jameis Winston throw for 497 yards and four scores but saw two of his three picks returned for TDs.
3. NFC East
Last week: 4th
The division got off to an early start on Thanksgiving with the traditional game in Dallas. The Cowboys have actually now won two games in a row, both over divisional rivals, and completed their latest sweep of the New York Giants. On Sunday, the other two NFC East teams each made statements, be it against different levels of competition. The slumping Commanders looked to snap a three-game losing streak as they hosted the Tennessee Titans. The division-leading Eagles were in Baltimore to battle the Ravens.
Brian Daboll’s club used their third different quarterback in as many games as Drew Lock got the start at Dallas. He was sacked six times in a 27-20 loss, and the Giants were officially eliminated from the playoffs. Both the Eagles and Commanders came up with impressive wins. The Birds won at Baltimore, 24-19, as Saquon Barkley continued his big year. While Philadelphia was winning its eighth straight, Dan Quinn’s club snapped a three-game skid. The Commanders scored TDs on their first four drives in a 42-19 triumph.
2. AFC West
Last week: 2nd
The four teams in this division played games on three different days. Call it Silver and Black Friday? The Raiders were at Arrowhead Stadium the day after Thanksgiving. On Sunday, the Chargers were on the road for the first time since Week 9 as they traveled to Atlanta. The final game of Week 13 took place in the Mile High City on Monday night when Sean Payton’s much-improved Broncos hosted the upset-minded Cleveland Browns. The AFC West appears on course for three teams to reach the postseason.
It was another nail-biter for the defending Super Bowl champions, who survived the Raiders thanks to the combination of an illegal shift penalty and a botched snap. The Chiefs are headed to the postseason for the 10th straight year, while Las Vegas is out of the postseason picture. Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers totaled only 187 yards of offense at Atlanta, but rookie Tarheeb Still returned one of his two interceptions for a score as the Bolts picked off Kirk Cousins four times. The Broncos survived the game Browns, 41-32.
1. NFC North
Last week: 1st
It was an extremely early start for this division this week. The last-place Bears and red-hot Lions battled at Ford Field on Turkey Day, and the Packers hosted the surging Dolphins on Thanksgiving night. On Sunday, the resurgent Vikings looked to extend their four-game winning streak at the expense of the visiting Cardinals. Once again, there of these teams continued to trend upward. The other not only found a new way to lose a game, but it also made franchise history by firing a head coach for the first time during a season.
The Lions were in cruise control vs. Chicago, then wound up holding on for dear life for a 23-20 win. It was another bad day for Matt Eberflus in terms of late-game management, and this latest example cost him his job. Later that night at Lambeau Field, Matt LaFleur’s club literally cooled off the Dolphins, 30-17, and has now equaled last season’s nine-win total. The Vikings dug a 19-6 third-quarter hole at home against the Cardinals, but Sam Darnold and company rallied for a 23-22 victory and a fifth consecutive win.