NFL Divisional Power Rankings, Week 13: NFC West is an NFC mess
It was the smallest card of the 2024 NFL season in terms of the number of contests (13). A total of six teams were off in Week 12, including a pair from the AFC East (Bills and Jets), and the NFC South (Falcons and Saints). The AFC North’s Bengals and AFC South’s Jaguars round out the half-dozen clubs getting some much-needed rest.
As for the action on the field, it may have been the wildest set of contests this season to date. There were upsets galore, wild finishes, and special teams took center stage in more ways than one. On consecutive nights at SoFi Stadium, the Rams and Chargers had no answers for the top two rushers in the league. All told, nine of the 13 games were won by the road team.
One division dropped a spot from a week ago, and it’s not hard to figure out just who that quartet was.
The updated NFL Divisional Power Rankings
8. AFC South
Last week: 8th
The top two teams in this group hosted games on Sunday, while the last-place Jacksonville Jaguars had the week off. When it was all said and done, the defending AFC South champions lost their first divisional games of 2024, at home no less. Meanwhile, the feisty Indianapolis Colts looked to cool off the hottest team in the league when they hosted the explosive Lions. All told, Brian Callahan’s club was the lone team in the division to come up with a victory, and it was one of the bigger surprises of the season to date.
Titans’ quarterback Will Levis survived eight sacks and led the Titans to a stunning 32-27 win over the first-place Texans. DeMeco Ryans’s club has now dropped four of its last six games after a 5-1 start. With an opportunity to move closer to Houston at the top of the standings, Shane Steichen’s squad failed to reach the end zone in a 24-6 home loss to the Lions. The four AFC South teams have a combined record of 17-29. Is this headed toward 2022, when all but the 9-8 Jaguars lost at least 10 games?
7. NFC South
Last week: 7th
The first-place Falcons and 4-7 Saints were off this week, while the struggling Buccaneers and suddenly rejuvenated Panthers returned to action. Keep in mind that Atlanta had dropped back-to-back road games to the Saints and Broncos entering their bye. On the other hand, New Orleans took a two-game winning streak into their midseason vacation, knocking off the Falcons and the Browns at the Superdome. Raheem Morris’ club managed to retain the top spot in the division, but two teams are indeed lurking.
On Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Tampa Bay ended a four-game skid by humiliating the hapless Giants. Todd Bowles’s club owned a 23-0 lead at intermission, dominating Big Blue in total yards (290-45) and first downs (17-3). Four different Bucs ran for touchdowns, including Baker Mayfield, who threw for 294 yards. In Charlotte, Dave Canales’s improving squad gave the reigning Super Bowl champions a real run for their money. Inevitably, the Carolina defense succumbed to Patrick Mahomes in the final moments.
6. NFC West
Last week: 5th
When it was all said after Sunday, this division features two 6-5 teams and a pair of 5-6 clubs. The latter are the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, both playoff teams a year ago. Obviously, that means the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are both one game above .500. Via the current tiebreakers, Mike Macdonald’s unpredictable club owns the top spot in the NFC West after a stellar defensive effort.
The Cardinals were back on the field after a week off. Seattle’s defense limited Arizona to season lows in rushing yards (49) and points (6). Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray connected on 24-of-37 passes for 285 yards but was sacked five times. At Lambeau Field, Brandon Allen got the start for the Niners in place of Brock Purdy, but San Francisco’s disappointing defense had no answers for Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs (106 rushing yards, 3 TDs). On Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, the Rams were overwhelmed. In a 37-20 loss to the Eagles, the Birds amassed more rushing yards (314) than Sean McVay’s club had total yards (290).
5. AFC East
Last week: 6th
The Dolphins and Patriots both had an opportunity to move up the divisional standings. That’s because the division-leading Bills, winners of six straight games, were getting some much-needed rest. The very-disappointing Jets, in the midst of another tumultuous season, also had the week off. Hence, Miami and New England renewed acquaintances for the second time this season, and Mike McDaniel’s club was in position to sweep the Pats for the second consecutive year. The ‘Fins made it look easy on the way to a third consecutive victory. They owned a 31-0 lead in the fourth quarter before the Pats made some noise.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished the afternoon with 317 yards through the air and four touchdowns. He did not throw an interception or put the ball on the ground in a 34-15 triumph. The setback ensured the Patriots of a third consecutive losing season. Meanwhile, the Dolphins continued their climb back to the .500 mark. McDaniel’s team has a short week as the club heads to Lambeau Field for Thanksgiving.
4. NFC East
Last week: 4th
There was a changing of the guard (uh, quarterback) in East Rutherford, something very special in Landover, Maryland between two longtime rivals, and one of the greatest rushing performances in NFL history at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. When it was all said and done, the Giants’ miserable season continued, the Dallas Cowboys snapped a long losing streak, the Washington Commanders are falling, and the Philadelphia Eagles increased their lead in the NFC East by winning their seventh consecutive game.
After demoting Daniel Jones for Tommy DeVito, the latter asked for and was given his release by the team, Brian Daboll’s team was embarrassed at home by the Buccaneers. The Giants were down 23-0 at intermission and outgained 290-45. The Cowboys got a pair of kickoff returns for scores, the latter the return of an onside kick, and handed Washington its third straight loss. Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards, the ninth-highest single-game total in NFL annals, and two scores in rolling the Rams, 37-20.
3. AFC North
Last week: 3rd
This division kicked off Week 12 in prime time at Cleveland, where the first-place Steelers had their hands full with the Browns. Quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked four times in the first half, three of those by defensive end Myles Garrett, and Mike Tomlin’s club was down 10-3 after two quarters of action. Down 18-6 in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh came roaring back to take a one-point lead. But some questionable play-calling and a miserable 15-yard Steelers’ punt paved the way for a Cleveland rally and a 24-19 victory.
While the defensively-challenged Bengals had the week off, the Ravens were looking to avoid a fifth loss this season on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. John Harbaugh’s younger brother had his spirited team out to a 10-0 second-quarter lead before Baltimore awoke. The defending AFC North champions, an NFL-best 13-4 a season ago, outscored the Chargers 30-13 the rest of the way for the road win. Workhorse Derrick Henry failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season but ran for 140 yards on 24 carries.
2. AFC West
Last week: 2nd
Things got a little more interesting last week in the AFC West as the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs were handed their first loss of the season, while the Chargers and Broncos came away with wins at home. This week, the defending Super Bowl champions were in Charlotte to battle the well-rested Panthers. The Raiders and Broncos renewed acquaintances for the second time this season. Finally, the last game on the Week 12 slate involved the Harbaugh brothers as the Bolts hosted the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
The high-wire action known as the Chiefs escaped Carolina with a 30-27 victory to reach the double-digit win mark for the 10th consecutive year. Not far behind are the Bolts and Broncos, the latter wrapping up their first season sweep of the Raiders since 2014 with a 29-19 win at Las Vegas. Things started out well for Jim Harbaugh’s team on Monday night as the Chargers opened up a 10-0 lead over Baltimore. Too much Derrick Henry and the Ravens’ running game put an end to a four-game Chargers’ winning streak.
1. NFC North
Last week: 1st
This powerhouse group once again saw three of its teams come away with victories, while the club from the Windy City added to its 2024 of heartbreaking losses. For the second straight week, the Chicago Bears hosted a division rival, and this time the game needed more than four quarters to be decided. The Green Bay Packers looked for playoff revenge on Sunday at Lambeau Field when they faced the San Francisco 49ers. And it was dominating business as usual as Dan Campbell’s powerhouse Lions visited Indianapolis.
For the second consecutive week, Detroit’s improving defense did not allow a touchdown in a 24-6 win. The Packers embarrassed the shorthanded Niners, 38-10, as Josh Jacobs ran for 106 yards and three scores. Stop the presses! For the first time in his nine appearances this season, quarterback Jordan Love did not throw an interception. It was another week of heartbreak for the Bears. Chicago scored 11 points to force overtime vs. the visiting Vikings. But a 30-27 defeat made it four straight losses for this squad.