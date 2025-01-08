John Mara deserves all the blame for Giants' failure to secure No. 1 overall pick
By Austen Bundy
The New York Football Giants finished their 2024 season at 3-14, earning the No. 3 overall pick at the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. However, a meaningless Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts snatched the top overall selection out of the team's grasp — and had the fan base quite frustrated.
If fans were questioning why the team would try to win a game that would impact its draft position, and potentially the trajectory of the franchise, co-owner John Mara provided an explanation to reporters on Monday.
"If I had thought that we were tanking either one of those games, I would've fired everybody.," he said in a postseason press gaggle. "We are never going to do that in this organization as long as I'm standing on this side of the grass."
John Mara's ideals held Giants back from clinching No. 1 overall pick
New York is in need of a franchise quarterback, and according to most experts, there are only two college passers worthy of a first-round selection: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. However, the teams selecting first and second overall ahead of New York — the Tennessee Titans (No. 1) and Cleveland Browns (No. 2) — are also quarterback-needy squads. So, there's a significant chance both quarterbacks could be gone before New York even selects. ESPN's Jordan Reid certainly thinks so, mocking dual-threat Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the Giants third overall.
While Hunter would certainly be quite the consolation prize, Mara would have nobody but himself to blame for his team missing out on a fresh quarterback for a second straight year for no other reason than misplaced pride.
Fans are constantly reminded the NFL is a business, so then why wouldn't Mara understand that tanking is a business decision? It was in the Giants' best interest to lose both of their final games and secure the best possible selection in April. Mara and his ideals have made their bed, now he and the team have to lay in it — whatever may come at the draft in Green Bay.