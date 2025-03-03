John Mozeliak just missed his last, best chance to find a trade for Nolan Arenado

The St. Louis Cardinals would love to trade Nolan Arenado. They've openly said as much, in fact, via front office executive John Mozeliak. Unfortunately for the Cards, it's also no secret that Mozeliak has been unable to find a taker for Arenado since he turned down a trade to the Houston Astros via his no-trade-clause.

The Cardinals and Red Sox were once close to an agreement, but what stood in the way with Boston is the same theme that has haunted St. Louis this winter – Mozeliak and the Cards front office will only take on so much of Arenado's remaining contract. It is the entire purpose of trading the veteran infielder away. If the Cardinals are going to have to pay the majority of Arenado's contract anyway, then he might as well be on the roster.

Arenado has refused trades to Houston and reportedly won't play for 2024 contenders like the Detroit Tigers. His list of preferred suitors is small, and he likes it that way. Arenado enjoys living in the St. Louis area. He doesn't want to uproot his family for no reason.

New York Yankees won't trade for Nolan Arenado after Luis Gil injury

The Yankees, apparently, are one team Arenado does have some interest in. That being said, the only chance St. Louis had of making a swap would've been if they'd taken on Marcus Stroman's contract in return. The Cardinals aren't interested in such a move, as it – again – defeats the entire purpose of trading Arenado in the first place. St. Louis wants to save money. It really is that simple, but Arenado is coming off a down year, and few teams are willing to take on his contract without a little extra motivation in the former of prospects or money.

Any hopes of the Yankees trading Stroman came to an end on Monday, at least for now, as fellow starting pitcher Luis Gil won't throw for six months and should miss more time than that as he rehabs from a high-grade lat strain. Stroman was supposed to start the season in the bullpen, a role he openly spoke out against, but now that a rotation spot is open he could slide right in.

Gil won AL Rookie of the Year in 2024 with a 3.1 WAR and 3.50 ERA across 29 starts. His likely replacement, Stroman, had a 4.30 ERA in just as many starts, and was well on his way out of the Bronx.

While Stroman surely wasn't rooting for an injury to any teammate, Gil's absence has earned him another opportunity in New York. For Mozeliak and the Cardinals, the door has closed on a trade for Arenado.