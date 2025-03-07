John Schneider's DK Metcalf declaration should have Seahawks reconsidering any trade

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider is trying to make this DK Metcalf trade situation as uncontentious as possible. Schneider and the Seahawks are taking a cordial approach and saying all the right things. In this case, flattery could get you everywhere and nowhere at the same time. The way Schneider recently spoke about Metcalf makes one think the Seahawks might actually want to hold onto the two-time Pro Bowl wideout.

“Everything is in a cordial, professional place,” Schneider explained while speaking with Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “Obviously, DK has requested a trade, and we are entertaining that. We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like.”

John Schneider's admission on DK Metcalf trade gives Seahawks reason to reconsider

In no way does it sound like Schneider and the Seahawks want to see Metcalf leave the Pacific Northwest. It really just sounds like they are being nice, attempting to accommodate Metcalf by fulfilling his request. Keep in mind that Metcalf has one year remaining on his current deal, so Seattle isn’t obligated to do anything right now.

“You definitely want to know what’s going on before draft time,” Schneider said. “Because he’s such an important part of our team, the organization, the offensive philosophy that these guys want to move forward with on our new coaching staff, we want to know how we’re going to compensate for his loss if he’s not with us.”

Schneider certainly makes a good point about wanting to know what’s going on and what the market for their No. 1 wide receiver looks like before the NFL Draft next month. We’re just under eight weeks away from the draft so that gives the Schneider some time to figure out what or who they can get for Metcalf and whether they want to make a swap before or after the draft.

Based on how glowingly Scheider sounds when speaking about Metcalf and what he means to the at organization, this won’t be an easy move to make. Some front offices have the philosophy of not wanting unhappy players to hang around too long. They just want to get them out if they don’t want to be there is how some GM’s and owners view it no matter how much, they like the player as a person.