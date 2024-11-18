Jonathan Quick continues age-defying play for Rangers after win vs. Kraken
When discussing New York Rangers goaltending, Igor Shesterkin gets virtually all of the attention, and deservingly so. His resume speaks for itself. With that being said, though, what Jonathan Quick has done since joining New York ahead of the 2023-24 campaign cannot be ignored.
Quick followed up a season in which he put up an .882 save percentage for the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights by recording a .911 save percentage in 27 appearances (26 starts) for New York. The Rangers went 18-6-2 when he started a game. It's safe to say that they wouldn't have won the President's Trophy without him.
As if Quick wasn't valuable enough last season, he has taken his game to a different level so far in the 2024-25 campaign. His performance in Sunday's win against the Seattle Kraken proved just that.
The Rangers kickstarted a four-game road trip out west with a 2-0 win. Alexis Lafreniere continued his hot start to the season and Zac Jones scored his first goal of the season, but the story of the night was Quick's performance, as he stopped all 24 shots Seattle sent in his direction.
Any backup goaltender piecing together a shutout, even if it's against a Kraken team that will likely miss the playoffs, deserves a lot of credit. Quick in particular doing this at age 38 is especially insane.
Jonathan Quick continues to impress even at age 38
He's only started four games this season, yet Quick has two shutouts on his belt already. Only one goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck of the 15-3-0 Winnipeg Jets, has more. Only four others are tied with Quick at two.
With that performance, he is now 4-0-0 with an absurd .970 save percentage. He has faced 135 shots on goal and has allowed a total of four of them to pass him by. He has not allowed more than two goals in a single one of his appearances thus far, and that only happened once. Again, he's 38 years old! He's doing this as the individual who has the second-most games among active goaltenders according to StatMuse.
Sure, he has only played in five games, but it's not as if Quick hasn't seen many shots when he's taken the ice. 24 shots on goal is a decent amount of shots. He has seen 30 or more in each of his other three starts. His last start before this appearance was a 37-save shutout against the Detroit Red Wings. Quick has been on another level this season.
Even when Shesterkin has a night off, it's not as if the competition will have an easier time scoring goals. Quick has been even better than one of the best net minders in the league thus far.
Will he slow down? Absolutely. A .970 save percentage is clearly unsustainable. With that being said, though, Quick has turned back the clock to his Stanley Cup-winning days, and it's been beautiful to watch.