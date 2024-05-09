New York Rangers' Jonathan Quick and Boston Bruins' Pat Maroon could win a fourth Stanley Cup with a third team
By Jackie Daly
Some NHL players grind it out in the league for 20-plus years and never get the chance to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup. Some have a long tenure with the same team, some are on the move. Each year the possibility is there for all 32 teams; a fresh start with eyes on the prize. As we know though, this is the hardest trophy to win in sports. Playoff hockey is a whole other animal.
The 2024 playoffs have entered round 2 and this rare list of four names from the record books who have won at least four Stanley Cups with three different teams could become five. Boston Bruins winger Pat Maroon and New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick have three Cups under each their belts, both winning them with two different teams. If the Rangers or the Bruins go on to win this year - the four below become five:
NAME
CUPS
TEAMS
Larry Hillman
Six
Detroit, Toronto x4, Montreal
Gord Pettinger
Four
New York Rangers, Detroit x2, Boston
Al Arbour
Four
Detroit, Chicago, Toronto x2
Claude Lemieux
Four
Montreal, New Jersey x2, Colorado
Let's start with Patty Maroon, AKA the 'Big Rig', who was a very busy man from 2018-2021. He's now 36 years old, but in his earlier 30s Maroon won three Stanley Cups in a row; in 2019 with his hometown team, the St. Louis Blues, and then again in 2020 and 2021 with the Tampa Bay Lighting, who signed him as a free agent in August of 2019.
He has been on the move quite a bit in his interesting yet incredibly successful NHL career. Prior to the three consecutive Cups, he started his tenure in the NHL playing five seasons in Anaheim with the Ducks, was then sent to the Edmonton Oilers for three seasons which ended in a trade to the Devils, where he made a pit stop for a few months in New Jersey before getting signed as a free agent by St. Louis in 2018.
Post-Cup run, when NHL free agency opened in July 2023, Maroon was traded to the Minnesota Wild, where he spent most of the 2023-24 campaign. Maroon was shortly on the move again, as he was traded to the Boston Bruins in March 2024, a move that secured his chance at yet another Stanley Cup.
Maroon is a big guy, standing at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds, and his grit, size and physical roughness are what he is known for. He's made a name for himself in a league full of elite talent — and has shown that he deserves to be here. He has come up big for his teams over the years; notably as the double OT hero in game seven against the Dallas Stars which sent the Blues to the Western Conference Final en route to the 2019 Cup win.
Right now the Bruins are battling the Florida Panthers in round two; they beat them convincingly in game one but got it handed to them in a gritty, physical battle in game two. If the B's continue on a winning trajectory and take care of the Panthers in this best-of-seven series, Maroon could maybe be on his way to joining the list of winners of four Cups with three different teams.
Milford, CT native Jonathan Quick is now just a short hour from his hometown as he was picked up by the New York Rangers in free agency last July. The 38-year-old goaltender has been on the move slightly less than Maroon, as he spent his first 16 years in the league with the Los Angeles Kings (he was drafted by them in 2005 in the third round).
While in LA, Quick helped the Kings win their first Stanley Cup in 2012 when they defeated the New Jersey Devils in six games. Quick won the Conn Smyth Trophy that year as well, as MVP of the playoffs. Just two short years later the Kings were back in the Stanley Cup finals, this time beating the New York Rangers in five games.
On March 1, 2023, LA traded Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets who quickly turned around and sent him to the Vegas Golden Knights one day later. What great timing though, as Vegas went on to win the Stanley Cup in 2023, beating out the Florida Panthers in five games.
Three Cups for Quick. The Rangers are battling the Carolina Hurricanes in round two and if they continue to dominate, they have a 2-0 lead in the series, and then go on to win the Cup — Quick will be added to the list of four Cups with three different teams.
Will we see either name etched into the Cup and history books come June?