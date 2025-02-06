Jordan Davis credits Georgia brotherhood on Eagles defense for dominance up front
By Jack Posey
A couple of years ago, The Philadelphia Eagles defense earned the moniker 'The Philly Dawgs'. This started when the Eagles selected Jordan Davis in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Then came the selections of Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith the following year. The bond those guys share, according to Davis, makes them a special group.
Coming out of Georgia in 2022, Davis was praised as a physical freak. But through his first two years in the NFL, Davis has struggled to get on the field, stay on the field, and make a real impact. Even though this year he doesn't have the stats to back it up, his impact has been noticeable thanks to the Eagles' depth on the defensive line and ability to keep guys fresh.
Davis has also credited his improved diet for his playing improvement. FanSided's Cody Williams caught up with Davis ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup.
Jordan Davis chats with FanSided about improvements with Eagles
Williams asked Davis about his improved diet, something that's been a major talking point around these Eagles.
Q: "Coach Sirianni mentioned at his press conference that you were able to stay in better shape this season, and we've seen the results because of that. What changed in your process to allow you to take that next step forward?" Williams said.
A: "I've been cutting out sugars, and I've been doing the Peloton, that's been helping me," Davis responded.
Davis mentioned that having his Georgia teammates around the help has made the entire process easier.
Q: "Does having your former Georgia teammates, Nolan Smith, and Jalen Carter, help you on the defensive front, does that help keep you motivated because those are guys you came up the ranks with?"
A: "Yeah, I've been saying it all day, we've been playing together for like seven years, sometimes more, and for us to be together and have that connection, that chemistry, it puts us in a different realm, and it's a higher standard we hold ourselves to, not just as teammates, but as peers."
Let's not forget either, those Georgia boys know a little something about winning, when they took home two National Championship trophies in their collegiate careers.