Jordan Love injury update demands Matt LaFleur fight his worst instincts
By Mark Powell
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has a high pain tolerance, but that doesn't mean he's correct the vast majority of the time. Love will eventually gain an understanding of when he should push himself, and when it's best to sit out. To date, though, he doesn't have that perspective.
Love was injured again in the Packers eventual win over the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. Malik Willis came in during his absence, and had some productive moments. Just as he has all season long when Love was unable to go, Willis provided a jolt, completing four-of-five passes for a touchdown, and running the ball for an additional 23 yards on just four carries.
Green Bay Packers should consider starting Malik Willis next week for Jordan Love's benefit
Willis could be called upon again next week if the Packers need him. Frankly, it might be the best move if Green Bay hopes to keep Love healthy in the long term. The Packers are in the middle of a postseason push, after all. When asked about Love's status, LaFleur did not hide his concern.
“I do not. No idea,” LaFleur said. “But obviously high level of concern anytime a guy is in there [struggling to move around], and he did it early in that first drive. I think everybody could see him struggling to move around. It got to a point where we didn’t feel like, and he didn’t feel like he could protect himself. So, went with Malik and can’t say enough great things about Malik Willis and the job that he’s able to do to go in there. The moment’s never too big for him. He made a lot of big-time plays in this game, not only with his arm, but he had a big pickup with his legs. Just really proud of our guys.”
Packers can't afford to take risks with Jordan Love
The Packers were able to pull out a win this week, but not every game is against the Jaguars. Just next week, Green Bay hosts Detroit next week, then travels to Chicago to face an angry Bears team which just lost on a Hail Mary. They then face the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa.
Essentially, LaFleur is going to need a healthy love come the end of the 2024 regular season and beyond. If these Packers really do have Super Bowl aspirations, playing Willis when the games don't count (as much, at least) would be wise.