The one team that could use Malik Willis literally cannot trade for him
By Mark Powell
Malik Willis played a prominent role in the Green Bay Packers victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Willis was forced into the game thanks to an injury to Jordan Love. While Love is expected to be okay long term, Willis completed four-of-five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while his counterpart was down. Willis also had four rushes for 23 yards.
Green Bay traded for Willis in August, as Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt were not cut out for a backup QB slot behind Love. Willis, who has his own flaws in the passing game, has proven much more valuable. Willis went 2-0 when asked to step in for Love, and even made some decisive plays against the Jaguars defense on Sunday. Clearly, he can be an upgrade for any team in need of a backup QB at the very least.
Malik Willis trade is a mistake the Titans cannot take back
The one team Willis makes the most sense on is unfortunately the franchise he was drafted by. Willis was selected in the middle rounds by Tennessee, but was never given a real shot to compete for the starting job. Rather than keep Willis around after another impressive preseason, Tennessee general manager Ron Carthon thought he deserved a chance to play elsewhere, which is why he was traded to Green Bay.
"I think Malik earned the opportunity to have a chance to be the backup, whether it was here or somewhere else," Carthon said. "He fought his ass off while he was here and did everything we asked him to do."
Titans would be a fantastic trade fit for Malik Willis...if they hadn't just dealt him
Willis had no qualms with Carthon's decision, and was grateful for his time with the Titans. Yet, just half a season after trading Willis, it's clear Carthon made the wrong call. Willis has been excellent when called upon for Green Bay. Matt LaFleur is a fantastic offensive head coach, and rebuilt his system on the fly once Love went down.
Were they able to trade for him, Tennessee would be an excellent destination for Willis. Of course, teams cannot trade and then acquire the same player in that very season. So, Willis is likely to remain a member of the Packers.