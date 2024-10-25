Curb Your Enthusiasm: Jordan Love’s interception ‘problem’ is part of who he is
A year ago, in his first season as a starter, Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love, got hot during the second half of 2023 and helped propel Matt LaFleur’s team into the playoffs. A stunning 48-32 win at Dallas in the wild card round was followed by a tough loss to the Super Bowl bound San Francisco 49ers a week later.
This season, Love and the Packers lost a shootout to the Eagles in Brazil in Week 1. Later in the game, he went down with a sprained MCL. He missed two games but has started Green Bay’s last four contests. Love has been highly consistent in two aspects this season.
Love is in the air
While he’s played on only five games this season, the talented quarterback is tied for second in the league with 15 touchdown passes. He’s also been picked off eight times, tied for the most in the NFL. He’s thrown at least two scores and at least one interception in each contest. He’s proven he’s not afraid to put the ball in the air, regardless of circumstances.
Green Bay center Josh Myers (via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky) had this to say about Love’s aggressive approach to the game.
“There are tons of unbelievable plays that happen every Sunday that wouldn’t happen otherwise for sure. It’s unbelievable to sit there in the pocket and get to see some of these throws, and the way they land from my point of view is unbelievable.”
Love is certainly aware of the errant throws and turnovers, and it’s something that must change.
“I think, obviously, the interceptions are something I want to clean up and definitely improve on, being able to be clean with the ball. I think the big focus for us is to go a game on offense and have 100 percent ball security. That’s definitely a big takeaway.
“There (are) always different reasons for interceptions, whether it’s a bad read, a poorly thrown ball, things like that. There (are) so many different ways things happen. For me, definitely something I want to focus on moving forward.”
Sunday at Jacksonville shapes up as a huge opportunity for Love to put up some huge numbers, minus the miscues. The Jaguars have allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the league. The club has allowed an NFL-high 16 scores through the air while picking off just one pass.