Jordan Love creates Packers friction with Jaire Alexander take

The writing has been on the wall for standout cornerback Jaire Alexander for quite some time, even dating back to the 2024 regular season. Barring unforeseen circumstances, signs have continued pointing to the Green Bay Packers parting ways with him this offseason. However, the curveball came in the form of quarterback Jordan Love publicly vouching for his teammate of four years.

Love ostensibly put general manager Brian Gutekunst in a pickle by saying the Packers "need" to ensure Alexander stays put. Green Bay has remained steadfast that they're looking to move on from the veteran defensive back throughout the offseason. Yet, the face of the franchise wants the exact opposite to happen.

How will Green Bay's brass proceed? Do they give in to Love's desire to keep Alexander? Or do the Packers risk going against their star gunslinger's wishes and upsetting him, and what happens if they don't?

Jordan Love creates potential problems for Packers by advocating for Jaire Alexander

What the Packers ultimately decide to do with Alexander could cause friction between them and Love, so they will want to tread lightly. Of course, there are monetary ramifications involved, further complicating matters.

Green Bay accepting a financial burden (Alexander) that they've waited patiently to shed from their payroll to appease Love would be a dangerous game. First, he asks for the two-time Pro Bowl corner and his $16.15 million base salary for 2025 to stick around. Then, his demands only get loftier as time goes on after seeing the Packers' willingness to satisfy him.

Retaining Alexander would give Love leverage, seemingly putting him in a position of authority. It'd effectively signal that his word outweighs Gutekunst's, setting up a possible power struggle. Green Bay's front office experienced this less than a handful of years ago with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers: Does it want to do so again?

For whatever it's worth, whether an Alexander-Packers legitimately happens remains unclear. Despite Green Bay's efforts to find a trade partner, they've been unsuccessful and uninterested in releasing him to net salary cap relief. So, there's a real chance he remains on the roster because no one takes the 28-year-old off the team's hands, which would make Love happy.