Jordan Love is taking serious risk trying to be active for huge Lions game
By Lior Lampert
Jordan Love is going to great lengths to suit up for the Green Bay Packers' pivotal Week 9 clash with the Detroit Lions. The standout quarterback hasn't practiced yet leading up to the divisional showdown while managing a groin injury and reportedly may not at all beforehand. Still, he's of the mindset he'll be able to play -- regardless of how much (if any) preparation he gets.
Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Love believes it's "realistic" he'll be available for the upcoming game against the Lions, even if he doesn't practice this week.
"Yeah, obviously not practicing during the week is not the ideal format for trying to play a game," Love stated via Demovsky. "Like I said, things happen, if that's the scenario, I know I'll be fine. But definitely, it's not the ideal scenario for going into a big week."
Because of the groin issue, Love exited Green Bay's Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars twice. Suddenly, he feels ready to get back out there despite potentially getting zero practice reps heading into the contest. Based on Demovsky's intel, it would be a massively shortsighted risk for him and the Packers if he was active and starting versus the Lions.
Jordan Love is taking a serious risk trying to play through a groin injury
Demovsky notes that "nothing" from Green Bay's training session on Wednesday suggests Love "has a chance to play" in the upcoming grudge match with Detroit. While the rest of the group stretched, all the signal-caller did was ride an exercise bike. Nonetheless, he's preparing to face the Lions in what should be a physical, high-stakes battle for first place in the NFC North. Make it make sense!
The craziest part about Love's impending status is that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur appears willing to put his franchise passer in harm's way. Every player thinks they're able to take the field until. It's a testament to their competitive drive. But the Green Bay sideline chief's seeming lack of caution is worth mentioning.
"He's moving around better," LaFleur said (h/t Demovsky). "... we'll take it one day at a time. Certainly, yeah, we'll push the envelope with that. I know [Love] wants to play, but we'll see where he's at by the end of the week."
Moreover, the Packers medical staff is notoriously conservative about injuries. They're turning a blind eye to Love, possibly allowing him to step into a hazardous situation. Frankly, this is out of character for Green Bay. If the fourth-year pro plays, the organization would be straying away from its normal practice methods, operating recklessly with its prized asset.