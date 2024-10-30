Packers looming Jordan Love decision could have a major impact on Malik Willis future
The Green Bay Packers might've found a way to avoid what would've been a disastrous loss against the now 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars, but their win came at a price as their star quarterback, Jordan Love, suffered a groin injury and had to leave the game prematurely.
Fortunately, Love avoided a serious injury and is a possibility to play in Green Bay's massive Week 9 game against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions. Whether that happens, though, remains to be seen.
If Love can't play, that would mean that backup quarterback Malik Willis would step in and start against Detroit. If that's what ends up happening, this start might have a major impact on Willis' future with the Packers and in the NFL in general.
Malik Willis has an opportunity to make his future brighter against the Lions
Receiving a spot start is nothing new for Willis who has already appeared in four games and started two in his first season with Green Bay. Those two starts came in Weeks 2 and 3 this season, and Willis led the Packers to victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.
He wasn't asked to do too much, but when head coach Matt LaFleur wanted Willis to throw the ball, he looked impressive, completing 25 of his 33 passes (75.8 percent) for 324 yards and two touchdowns without an interception as a starter. That kind of efficiency, combined with his dynamic rushing ability (114 rushing yards on 12 attempts) made Willis especially intriguing.
While he looked impressive, it should be noted that he played a Colts team that just benched its starting quarterback, and the 1-6 Titans, so he didn't exactly beat the cream of the crop in the NFL. An impressive performance against this Lions team, though, would be a whole other ballgame.
What if Willis starts and leads the Packers to a win over the Lions, putting Green Bay into first place in the NFC North? That'd not only be great for the 2024 Packers, obviously, but that could mean a whole lot for Willis' future.
He's already shown that he can be relied on to be a backup quarterback, but beating this Lions team that looks like one of, if not the best team in the NFL right now would be something else. That kind of win might make other NFL teams think of him as a starting-caliber quarterback.
Now, the Packers are committed to Love (rightfully so) for the long-term thanks to the extension they gave him over the offseason, but Willis is only under contract through the 2025 campaign. The Packers can trade him this offseason to a team in need of a quarterback while getting a decent return, or Willis can simply be the backup through 2025, play well when given the chance, and cash in as a free agent that offseason.
Willis' sample size of being successful might be small, but he's only 25 years old with immense potential if he's able to maintain his efficiency as a passer. If he can play well against the Super Bowl-contending Lions, teams around the league might view him as a potential starter, which would be quite the development considering what the Packers gave up to acquire him in the first place.