Jordan Walker’s IL trip just gave a hot AAA bat his shot

Just as he was heating up, Jordan Walker has landed on the Injured List with left wrist inflammation. This is a crushing blow for St. Louis Cardinals fans who just want to see the former top prospect succeed at the MLB level, but this injury does open the door for a red-hot hitter, Ryan Vilade, to get a shot in the majors.

Vilade signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals over the offseason and has been crushing the ball for Triple-A Memphis, slashing .280/.375/.476 with five home runs and 31 RBI in 48 games played. He might not be as exciting of a player as Walker, and might not play nearly as much as Walker did, but Vilade should get a chance to contribute in a specific way to this Cardinals team.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Cardinals should have particular role in mind for Ryan Vilade

With Walker out, there's a good chance that Alec Burleson will take over for him in right field most days, but he's a platoon bat. He's very good against right-handed pitching, but has just two hits in 12 at-bats against left-handers after hitting .195 with a .514 OPS against them last season. He doesn't get many opportunities against southpaws, and when he does face them, he doesn't do much.

With that in mind, the Cardinals will need a platoon partner for Burleson in right field. That's where Vilade, a utility man who can play all over the diamond, can step in.

Not only are Vilade's overall numbers exceptional, but he's been even better against left-handers, recording 10 hits in 30 at-bats (.333 BA), three of which have gone for extra bases. It's a small sample, obviously, but Vilade has hit lefties pretty well in the minor leagues over the course of his career.

Now, there's a good chance he'll have the opportunity to do so at the MLB level. Vilade has 20 games of MLB experience, 17 of which came last season, but he has just a .416 OPS in his 56 plate appearances at the big league level.

This is not only the Cardinals' chance to try and figure out a way to navigate right field without the red-hot Walker, but this is Vilade's chance to prove he belongs at the MLB level. His Triple-A numbers are good, but the jump from Triple-A to the majors is a huge one. Hopefully, Vilade has what it takes to potentially stick around.