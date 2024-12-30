Absurd Bills stat is all Josh Allen needs to make bulletproof MVP case
Josh Allen did not do anything to damage his case to be the NFL MVP during his team's decisive 40-14 victory over the Jets in Week 17. In fact, closer examination of just how much Allen dominates the Buffalo Bills offense strengthens his case for the league's top award.
Watching Buffalo on a weekly basis makes it pretty clear that Allen is the player who makes head coach Sean McDermott's offense go. What is not as obvious is just how little help he gets from his teammates. Allen would never criticize his teammates in public but he could certainly benefit from more help.
The 6-foot-5 signal-caller is triggering an offense that is currently averaging an eye-popping 31.8 points per game. Most prolific offenses that level flank their starting quarterbacks with skill position players who also put up video game numbers. Allen does not enjoy that luxury in Buffalo.
Josh Allen has carried the Bills with an undeniable MVP performance
Instead, Allen is working with a group of offensive skill players that might not produce a 1,000-yard rusher or 1,000-yard receiver. James Cook currently sits at 928 yards rushing on the year but might sit out the finale to stay fresh for the playoffs. Khalil Shakir tops the receiving chart at 796 yards which makes it clear no pass-catcher will cross the 1,000-yard plateau before the postseason arrives.
Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid are the team's second and third-best receivers but both players missed multiple games due to injury. That's one reason why Allen has been forced to shoulder such a heavy load. The Bills do appear to be relatively healthy as the regular season winds down. That should bode well for the team's chances of making a lengthy postseason run.
None of that should distract from the brilliance of Allen's season. He's shown a profound ability to elevate the talent around him while playing football's most demanding position. To many, that's the true measure of greatness. Allen can feel strongly about his case to win his first MVP Award due to his individual brilliance and the lack of co-stars around him on offense. The Bills might want to try to change the narrative as his career progresses, but this year, it's a big reason why voters should crown him with football's biggest award.