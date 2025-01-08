Josh Allen doing everything in his power to keep Joe Brady with Bills
If Josh Allen had it his way, Joe Brady wouldn’t be going anywhere. He’s going as far as making the case against Brady being qualified as a head coach. OK, not actually, but he is trying to do everything he can to make sure Brady comes back to Buffalo next year.
He’s going as far as saying Brady has brought “nothing” to the Buffalo Bills offense this year. Which is equally comical and factually wrong. Brady was a breath of fresh air from Ken Dorsey, who was fired midseason in 2023.
Since Brady’s been the offensive coordinator for the Bills, they have had a top 10 offense. Last year, they had a top five offense. What he’s done with the Bills, despite them being young and not having nearly as many weapons as some of their AFC counterparts, is all teams need to prove he’s good enough to be a head coach.
No matter how hard Allen tries to plead the case against him. Josh Allen probably isn’t in the MVP discussion the last couple of years without Brady as his offensive coordinator. And if he is, the Bills certainly aren’t the second best team in the AFC.
Josh Allen knows how important Joe Brady is to the Bills’ success
What the Bills have done this season might be one of the best accomplishments this season. Sure, they weren’t the No. 1 team in the AFC. But they managed to be the first team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this year. And they knocked off the Detroit Lions, who were on an 11-game win streak before that loss.
It takes a special offense to beat both No. 1 seeds in the playoffs this season. And to do it against two of the league’s most respected defenses as well. It says a lot about the offense and the offensive coaching staff when you can dominate with a young offense.
James Cook, who’s in his third year, had his second-straight 1,000-yard rushing season. The Bills didn’t even have a 1,000-yard receiver and had to trade a disgruntled Stefon Diggs before the season began.
Yet they were one of the most consistent offenses this season. So yeah, Allen tried, but it was going to take more than a misleading statement to throw general managers off Brady’s scent.
He’s arguably as sought after as Detroit’s Ben Johnson because of the rapid success he’s had in Buffalo. Unfortunately, not even Allen will be able to keep Brady. Unless he’s perfectly content being a coordinator.