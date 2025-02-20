Josh Allen's fiancee Hailee Steinfeld shows Bills Mafia membership by trolling AFC East teams

The 2024 NFL season did not go as Buffalo Bills fans had hoped, as the team, once again, saw their season end at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs knocked Buffalo out of the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years. While the ending wasn't what Bills fans had hoped for, the season wasn't a complete wash.

Josh Allen had the best year of his life even with falling short in the AFC Championship Game. He was the regular season MVP winner, dominating despite losing Stefon Diggs. He also got engaged to popular actress Hailee Steinfeld, proving to be a winner off the field as well.

As if Steinfeld being engaged to Buffalo's franchise player wasn't enough to win Bills Mafia over, the actress proved she should be seen as a core member of the passionate fan base by trolling the team's AFC East rivals.

HAILEE STEINFELD FIRING SHOTS AT THE AFC EAST



ONE OF US



pic.twitter.com/8BN73SiLzp — Pay The Bills | A Trainwreck Sports Production (@PayTheBillsPod) February 19, 2025

When asked to name the four teams in the AFC East division, Steinfeld kept it short and sweet. "We've got the Buffalo Bills, and the Bills' three sons."

Steinfeld made a statement, and if we're being honest, it's a correct one.

Josh Allen's fiance Hailee Steinfeld proves she belongs as core member of Bills Mafia

Say what you want about Buffalo's history against Mahomes and the Chiefs, but the Bills have owned the AFC East over the past half-decade. They've won each of the last five AFC East titles, three of which have come by at least three games. Not only have they dominated the division, but they've dominated the three teams in the division as well.

The Bills have won eight of their last 10 regular games against the New York Jets, seven of their last 10 regular season games against the New England Patriots, and nine of their last 10 regular season games against the Miami Dolphins. They've won 24 of their last 30 AFC East games in total. They won five of six intra-division contests this past season. As if all of that isn't impressive enough, they've defeated both the Patriots and Dolphins in the playoffs in this dominant stretch.

So, yes, when Steinfeld says that the division consists of the Bills and their three sons, she really isn't lying. It'd be nice if the Bills were able to carry over their regular season dominance into the playoffs once, but there's no denying that Buffalo owns the AFC East. Based on where their competition is right now, and with Allen in the mix, their reign might not be close to over.