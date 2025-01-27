Josh Allen wanted to be anywhere else but his heartbreaking Bills press conference
By Mark Powell
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fell short against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs again. It is the fourth time Mahomes has defeated Allen's Bills in the NFL Playoffs, and while Allen has played well in these games by all accounts, one has to wonder just how many times he can relive any competitor's greatest nightmare.
The Bills are the 'other team' in an era dominated by Kansas City, much like the Steelers and Colts were giants the New England Patriots defeated on the way to their own Super Bowl glory. While Pittsburgh and Indianapolis did eventually break through, it's unclear if Buffalo will be as lucky.
"To be the champs, you've got to beat the champs, and we didn't do that tonight," Allentold reporters postgame. "You can either get it done or you can't. And we didn't get it done."
Josh Allen's Bills press conference was a painful moment
Allen looked as though he wanted little to do with that press conference, and who can really blame the guy? Now, he wasn't about to back out – leaders must face the music, even if it's the last thing they want to do in the given moment. Allen is a team captain and face of the franchise. After losing to Mahomes and the Chiefs a fourth time, he's painfully used to these moments.
Allen received an NFL Honors invite and appears likely to finish runner-up for MVP, with Lamar Jackson receiving the award. It's been a memorable year for Bills faithful, and they came up just a bit short with their all-world quarterback leading the way. On Buffalo's final fourth-down attempt, Allen had trouble identifying a cornerback blitz prior to the snap.
The Bills couldn't pick it up in time, and Allen was forced to chuck a high-flying duck in Dalton Kinkaid's direction, which he nearly caught. That, in a nutshell, is the story of Allen's Bills tenure – a singularly great play that comes up a blade of grass shy.
"They gave a good look, didn't see anything in my first cadence. They were sliding left, corner came and...yeah," said Allen, h/t WGRZ-TV.
There's a reason some believe Steve Spagnuolo should be inducted into Canton for his actions as a defensive coordinator alone. He saved his best-disguised blitz for the perfect moment, which came with under two minutes remaining and Buffalo facing playoff extinction.
As for Allen, who knows what comes next? The Bills will run it back and serve as one of the only pillars in the way of another AFC Postseason dominated by the Chiefs in 2025-26.