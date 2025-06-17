Josh Allen knows exactly how Stefon Diggs can come back to haunt the Bills

If anybody knows how big of a deal it is that Stefon Diggs landed with the New England Patriots, it’s Josh Allen. Diggs had at least 1,100 receiving yards in each of his four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Allen couldn’t wait to have a receiver like Diggs and he made the most of having a true No. 1 target.

Now he’s back in the division after a year away with Houston and this time he’ll be at a division rival. That’s not necessarily the best news for Allen because he knows how productive he can be. More than that, he’s a veteran receiver who gets to build confidence in a young quarterback. Drake Maye has a lot of potential, but had, essentially, role players to throw to last season.

The Patriots added Diggs for the sole reason of giving Maye a true No. 1 option to go to, build his confidence and let him revive this offense. If anybody knows why that’s a dangerous combination, it’s Allen.

Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs could give Buffalo Bills nightmares in 2025 season

The Buffalo Bills have had it easy in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins contended for a division title, but they weren’t a real threat to the Bills, who’ve won the division every year since 2020. The Patriots getting Diggs poses a major threat to their division dominance. Allen opened up to Sports Illustrated about why Diggs landing back in the division with a young quarterback could cause problems.

“He'll take it and run, he'll throw it and to have someone like Stefon [Diggs] is going to help him out a lot,” Allen told SI.

Sure, the Patriots need a lot more than one receiver to be good in the division and the AFC, but it’s a good start. The one thing that can be best for a young quarterback and even a young offensive unit is having a player who can improve this offense almost immediately. They probably won’t win the division this year, but they can certainly look a lot better than they have since Tom Brady left.

Diggs is coming off a major knee injury, so that could affect his production. But even if he isn’t a 1,000-yard receiver this season, him being a veteran presence on this roster will go a long way to Drake Maye’s development as well as the offense as a whole.