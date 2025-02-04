Josh Jacobs hopes to accomplish something Aaron Jones never could with Packers
Last March, the Green Bay Packers made the decision to cut ties with veteran running back Aaron Jones. It was somewhat of a shocking move, considering the versatile performer closed out 2023 with five straight 100-yard rushing performances—the last two in the playoffs.
When the free-agent signing period officially opened on March 14, general manager Brian Gutekunst has Jones’ replacement.
The Raiders’ loss was the Packers’ gain
Last offseason, Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers. This after five seasons with the Silver and Black. He was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Raiders, and earned All-Pro honors in 2022 when he led the league with 1,653 yards on the ground.
Last summer, he spoke on NFL Network about something that was very important to him in terms of his NFL career.
“I can honestly say that as I’m getting older and I’m playing longer, I have a real goal of legacy. I think that’s a big thing—wanting to play in important games, play in the playoffs, make a deep run and, you know, play in that game if we get there. That’s big for me. I think that’s the most important thing.”
In a recent interview with Total Packers, Jacobs was asked about “what he wants to do with the rest of his NFL career.” (Courtesy of AL.COM). That L word came up again.
“Legacy, that’s the biggest thing. When you’ve accomplished a lot of accolades in this league, the only thing you really care about is winning and the legacy that you leave when it’s all said and done.
“Being on the Packers, I’m just trying to leave my legacy for this franchise, leave my legacy in this building and for the fans. But not only that, leave my impact in the community with the things that I do with the outreach programs and in the locker room with the guys that play with me. I would say that’s the biggest thing for me.”
In 2024, Jacobs finished sixth in the NFL with 1,329 yards rushing. It was the fifth-best single-season total in franchise history. He ran for 15 scores, and also caught the first touchdown pass of his career. He carried 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in the playoff loss at Philadelphia.
Jacobs admitted that it was the kind of production he was expecting with this organization. “There’s a big reason why I wanted to come here. Obviously, I wanted to win games, but also because I felt like I could see myself doing well over here.”
That he did, and Jacobs may be just getting warmed up.