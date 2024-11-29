Josh Jacobs roast makes painfully clear that the Dolphins will never go anywhere under Mike McDaniel
By Lior Lampert
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were eager to march into Lambeau Field in primetime on Thanksgiving and prove they can play in cold weather. However, the Green Bay Packers ostensibly made them regret those comments.
Not only did they not silence the doubters, but the Dolphins fueled the narrative that operating in low-temperature environments remains a bugaboo even more. The game was virtually over by halftime, with the Packers taking a 24-3 lead into the intermission (and ultimately winning 30-17).
After the game, Packers star running back Josh Jacobs said he could tell the conditions affected the Dolphins' efforts (or lack thereof). His not-so-subtle jab at Miami was as icy as the Green Bay tundra.
"Them boys looked cold out there," Jacobs stated (h/t NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe).
Frankly, Miami's inability to get up (mentally and physically) or be prepared for situations like this is an indictment on head coach Mike McDaniel. The team will never reach its potential if it can't handle adversity and conquer demons, effectively capping the Phins' ceiling.
Josh Jacobs roasting the Dolphins makes it clear Mike McDaniel is the problem in Miami
Playoff football typically begins in early-to-mid January. So, if McDaniel and Miami want to be a contending squad, they must be able to step outside their comfort zone and adapt. Yet, Jacobs reminded us that they still struggle to do so, directly reflecting the Dolphins sideline general's leadership shortcomings.
ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques cited NFL Next Gen Stats, revealing that the Dolphins missed 20 tackles, "directly leading to 132 additional yards for Green Bay." Not being able to wrap up and take down the Packers on the first try highlights how unready Miami was for the moment. Again, this falls on McDaniel as much (if not more) than it does the players.
McDaniel wearing an "I wish it were colder here" t-shirt ahead of a critical clash with the Buffalo Bills in 2022 was a fun story. But actions speak louder than words, and Miami has yet to embody that statement with him at the helm.
Tagovailoa fell to 0-8 in contests below 45 degrees following Miami's Week 13 loss in Green Bay, per Emmett Prosser of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Leading up to the Thursday night showdown, the star quarterback naively told reporters he's "excited to kill narratives."
Like the mammals their franchise is named after, the Dolphins are warm-blooded. It showed against the Packers.