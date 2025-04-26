Josh Jacobs is thrilled Packers took advice to heart in the NFL Draft

When the Green Bay Packers selected Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, it ended their 23-year drought of not selecting a wide receiver in the first round.

The decision to draft Golden has been met with enthusiasm from both fans and players alike, including star running back Josh Jacobs, who has been vocal about the team's need for a top-tier wide receiver.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs wanted a WR and got exactly what he wanted with Matthew Golden. 🔥@heykayadams | @iAM_JoshJacobs | @Packers pic.twitter.com/1drNxBXrgR — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 25, 2025

After the Green Bay Packers were eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card weekend, running back Josh Jacobs called out the organization by expressing the desire to see an upgrade to the current receiving core while being interviewed at Super Bowl radio row in New Orleans. His remark was not received well by his teammate, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Packers took Josh Jacobs' advice and the RB couldn't be happier

Considering that the last receiver the Packers selected in the first round was Javon Walker of Florida State in 2002, this move signals a shift in the Packers' strategy and a commitment to providing quarterback Jordan Love with the weapons he needs to succeed after a somewhat disappointing 2024 season.

Golden brings a dynamic skill set to the Packers' offense. Coming in at 5-foot-1, 191 pounds, he is known for his speed, agility, and ability to make plays downfield, which should help Love. Last season, Golden emerged as a reliable target for quarterback Quinn Ewers, leading the team with 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, helping Texas reach the CFB Playoff National Championship Game.

After previously stating they do not need a No. 1 wide receiver, drafting Golden marks a pivotal moment for both head coach Matt LaFleur and team president Mark Murphy to show further commitment to supporting Jordan Love, and a lack of confidence in their current receivers.

All of the Packers' receivers had a subpar season. Last season, their leading receiver was Jayden Reed with 857 yards, followed by tight end Tucker Kraft (707), Christian Watson (620), and Romeo Doubs (601). Wicks had only 415 yards and also had nine drops last season.

In addition, Watson suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the 2024 season, and his return is still undetermined. Doubs had a concussion and was even suspended because he was unhappy with his role within the offense, and skipped two days of practice and meetings. Reed had a subpar December, when he had 0 catches against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football and caught only one pass for six yards against the Minnesota Vikings. Someone will likely become expendable after the Packers drafted Golden.

If the Packers offense is still struggling even with the addition of Golden, the fans will likely conclude that the team made a mistake in giving Jordan Love a large extension and that Matt LaFleur's days as the Packers' head coach are coming to an end.