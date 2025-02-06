Packers could send Josh Jacobs a message after he called out wide receiver room
2025 has not been kind to the Green Bay Packers so far.
It all started when they lost to the divisional rival Chicago Bears, who had not beaten the Packers since Dec. 2018, and had not won at Green Bay since 2015, on the final play of the regular season. Then they were booted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Round. Now, one of their stars from this past season is ruffling feathers about the Packers receiving core, which is going to create controversy inside the Packers organization.
Josh Jacobs, who left Las Vegas to sign with Green Bay last offseason and rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns, took a shot at his teammates and perhaps even the organization when he interviewed with a Milwaukee radio station about the current receiver core while making rounds at radio row in New Orleans.
Josh Jacobs comment will not be well received within the Packers organization
His teammate Dontayvion Wicks has already responded negatively to the interview. What's more interesting is head coach Matt LaFleur spoke last April about how he does not see the need for a true No.1 receiver and was going to vomit if he kept hearing about it. It is ironic that a big offensive threat on the team just shot down LaFleur's thoughts on not needing a true No.1 receiver.
Looking back at this past season, the leading receiver for the Packers was Jayden Reed with 857 yards followed by tight end Tucker Kraft (707), Christian Watson (620) and Romeo Doubs (601). Wicks himself was fifth with only 415 yards and had nine drops last season. That's not exactly a guy that can be counted on to be their No.1 receiver, is it?
To be fair, other wide receivers had troubles of their own in 2024. Watson suffered a torn ACL and has not been able to stay healthy since he was drafted. Doubs had a concussion and was even suspended because he was unhappy with his role within the offense, and skipped two days of practice and meetings. Reed had a subpar December, where he had no catches against the Lions on Thursday Night Football and caught only one pass for six yards against Minnesota.
Could having a true No.1 receiver like they used to have with Davante Adams helped quarterback Jordan Love next season? He certainly deserves some blame as he had an up-and-down season of his own. But right now, Packers fans are in support of Jacobs because Reed, Watson, Doubs and Wicks all struggled last year and they all need to step up rather than sulking.
It will be telling if LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst have gotten a reality check and decide to seek a true No.1 receiver this offseason. If the Packers don't agree with Jacobs, he technically has an out in his contract and could be asked to restructure given the length and upcoming cap hits. That sure would send a message the other way, and perhaps a needed one to keep the locker room happy.