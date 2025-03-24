Juan Soto's 'family decision' does suggest Yankees could've done more to keep him

After one spectacular season with the New York Yankees, Juan Soto is now a member of the New York Mets. There's nothing the Bronx Bombers can do about the superstar slugger taking his talents to Queens, though revisionist history suggests they could've potentially prevented it.

For the most part, the Yankees did enough to keep Soto happy, though their crosstown rivals just one-upped them throughout the negotiation process. His love for playing in New York became well-chronicled, hence why the Mets appealed to him; they were also (narrowly) the highest bidder.

But it didn't stop there. The Mets went above and beyond to appease Soto in a way the Yankees failed to do: Making his relatives feel at home. With that in mind, it's particularly noteworthy to hear the four-time All-Star describe one of MLB history's most significant offseason departures as a "family decision."

Juan Soto labeling his choice to join the Mets as a 'family decision' suggests the Yankees could've done more to keep him

Soto and the Yankees had multiple documented instances surrounding his family. The organization reportedly wasn't willing to include a suite in their contract offer to him. And in fairness, they denied that request for other legendary franchise members, namely reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Moreover, the Mets remembered that Soto had an issue with a Yankees security guard who barred a family member and driver from certain clubhouse areas. Knowing this, the National League's New York-based team owner, Steve Cohen, brought someone in to brief the 26-year-old on what's allowed and isn't.

Based on reading the tea leaves, the Yankees might've been able to stop Soto from joining the Mets if they prioritized his loved ones. His family clearly means a great deal to him, which the defending American League champions seemingly overlooked. Meanwhile, Cohen and Co. didn't take that lightly in their recruiting pitch; they worked diligently to satisfy the standout outfielder.