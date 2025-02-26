Juan Soto could be the reason Albert Pujols replaces Cardinals manager Oli Marmol

Albert Pujols managerial career is off to an impressive start, as he led Leones de Escogido to the LIDOM title. At the end of his playing career, Pujols did not have an eye towards managing, but that has changed rapidly as he's made his way up the coaching ladder in similar fashion to former teammate Yadier Molina.

Pujols biggest challenge in his first LIDOM coaching gig was patience. The future Hall of Famer held players to his own standard, but failed to realize not everyone can be, well, Albert Pujols.

"That's been the biggest challenge," Pujols said, regarding how he's grown into a patient manager. "I've seen some things here you wouldn't believe."

Thanks to his LIDOM success, Pujols has been floated as a possible candidate to manage the Dominivan Republic in the World Baseball Classic, which was confirmed in a statement by the president of the DR Baseball Federation.

“Among the names being mentioned and considered to be chosen to be the manager of the national team for the World Baseball Classic are Albert Pujols, a winning manager with the Leones del Escogido and the Caribbean Series, as well as Tony Peña, Fernando Tatis, Héctor Borg and Gilbert Gómez," Juan Núñez, president of the Dominican Republic Baseball Federation, said.

Albert Pujols and Juan Soto could link up for the World Baseball Classic

Managing his home country would be the obvious next step for Pujols. The Dominican Republic would be among the favorites to win the event, and should he manage well, there would be little standing in Pujols way for an MLB managerial gig. Even Pujols knows he'll eventually get his chance, whether that be with the St. Louis Cardinals or elsewhere.

"I feel that I can offer so much to players and to teams," Pujols said. "And it's about growing and helping. It's not about me. It's about helping others, and having that passion. I have that love and that passion for the game. This was my job, this was my life. For me, that's why I want to do it. If the opportunity comes, why not?"

If Pujols lands the job, he should have a full arsenal of MLB stars at his disposal. This includes Juan Soto, who reportedly said he would join the team for the 2026 tournament. Soto is arguably the best Dominican player in a league loaded with elite talent from the island nation.

If Pujols can take Leones to the LIDOM title, imagine what he can do with Soto and the like? Managing star talent should only provide Pujols with more references for his eventual move to MLB. It's unclear if his first chance will come in St. Louis, as Oli Marmol is entrenched as the manager of an underperforming team. If the timing works in Pujols favor, he should at least receive an interview. It's the least the Cardinals can do.