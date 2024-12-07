Why Juan Soto rumors should actually be great sign for Red Sox
Let's be honest about most of the Juan Soto rumors we've heard of late — there hasn't been a ton of new information as much as it's been the same five teams involved and the same reports basically reworded. However, there was one major nugget that dropped courtesy of Jon Heyman on Friday night that should pique the interest of the Boston Red Sox as they remain in the mix of the sweepstakes.
Heyman reported that four of the five teams bidding for Soto's services — the Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays — have all potentially made an offer at or exceeding $700 million. The only team not in that ballpark would be the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For Boston in particular, though, there's one obvious good sign with this. It confirms what Craig Breslow and Sam Kennedy have preached in the early parts of the offseason: The Red Sox are willing to spend with the big boys. A $700 million-plus offer on the table confirms that. However, what actually favors the organization with the bidding reaching potential record-setting proportions has everything to do with the non-monetary factors.
Red Sox could be in driver's seat with latest Juan Soto rumors
When the bidding for Juan Soto has reached this level to where any deal he signs, save for the Dodgers, would break the record for the richest total value of a contract in MLB history, how much is money really a factor at that point? Yes, it may preclude the Dodgers so he's not leaving money on the table. However, you have to imagine that the other factors like the potential to win, being the face of the franchise, and even comfort level would all become more important.
For my money, no team in the race for Soto can match what the Red Sox have in that department, even if the past few years haven't been indicative of their potential. Yet, it's an easy sell that things are going to change if John Henry writes a check for the reported price tag and get Boston back to the level that saw the organization win four total World Series since they broke the curse in 2004.
No offense, but it feels as if we can dismiss the Blue Jays. Hats off to the organization for trying but, as Ken Rosenthal noted on Friday, if they were serious contenders, they'd have (or would have to have) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. locked up long-term rather than him entering the final year of club control and set for free agency. Moving to the other contenders, though, it still may favor the Red Sox.
When you look at the incumbent Yankees, it's hard to think that's a particularly attractive spot for Soto long-term beyond being in New York and the money. Aaron Judge will be 33 years old in May. Gerrit Cole is 34 years old. Giancarlo Stanton is 35 years old. This is an older core in the Bronx but, more importantly, their farm system doesn't compare either. Jasson Dominguez is the organization's only Top 100 prospect after the 2024 season. That raises questions about the future.
Contrarily, the Red Sox are far more advantageously set up for the future. Every vital position player outside of platoon-king Rob Refsnyder who returns for the 2024 season is under 30 years old, including Rafael Devers (28), and so too is the bulk of the returning rotation, Lucas Giolito aside. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Sox have six prospects in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, including four inside the Top 25.
Only the Mets even come close to that number of high-level prospects but their highest-rated prospect is at No. 40, below the Big 4 for Boston. Meanwhile, the Mets could lose Pete Alonso this season, are gambling with their current rotation, and have their own star over 30 years old in Francisco Lindor.
With the money being where it is, it truly does feel as if it will come down to the Red Sox and Mets when you start to read the tea leaves of this situation. But let's also not forget that David Ortiz, who has a relationship with the Soto family, can also sell the 26-year-old slugger on the Dominican history of the Red Sox that includes Big Papi himself, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez and now Devers. That's not nothing, especially for a player in Soto who has proven quite proud of his heritage.
Maybe this is all a heavy dose of talking myself into Soto-to-the-Red-Sox being more likely than it actually is. But it's all something that I just can't escape. All things appear to be record-breakingly equal with the contract offers for the money. If Boston is willing to spend like that, they are best set up for the future with Soto. And you won't change my mind about that no matter where he signs.