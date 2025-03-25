Juan Soto throws down the gauntlet to Yankees fans after spring training boo birds

New York Mets star Juan Soto played in a spring game against the New York Yankees on Monday, receiving a smattering of boos at Clover Park. The reception shouldn't have been all that surprising for Soto, who left the Yankees after just one memorable season for their crosstown rival. Soto took the most money offered to him – $765 million – but also dropped some bread crumbs and complaints about the Yankees on his way out the door. That has rubbed some fans the wrong way.

For starters, Soto was unhappy Yankees security wouldn't let his friends and family near the team locker room. Soto also didn't receive a suite in Yankee Stadium – though the same can be said for Aaron Judge and before him Derek Jeter. Basically, Soto didn't get any special treatment.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated just a few days ago, Soto also mentioned the Yankees aging core as a reason he left the Bronx in favor of a younger Mets team. Soto is just 26 years old. He didn't want to be the lone star remaining in pinstripes, as unrealistic as that may sound right now.

“The Yankees were No. 1 from Day One,” Soto said. “I know the Yankees are going to be good for the next five, six years. We don’t know after that.”

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Juan Soto drops the mic on Yankees in spring training matchup

So yes, Soto has done plenty to get on Yankees fans' bad side this winter. He remains close friends with Judge and players in the clubhouse, and had a pleasant exchange with Aaron Boone pregame. Heck, Soto even had nice things to say about Yankees fans and his experience in the Bronx, which has a hefty Dominican population. But when asked about what he expects in his first appearance at Yankee Stadium since signing with the enemy, Soto isn't hiding his true colors:

"You know Yankees fans, they can surprise you with anything," Soto said. "I'm expecting the worst."

Soto is correct to expect the worst. New Yorkers love a good revenge plot, and Soto has provided Yankees fans with the chance to do just that. At this point, even Yankees players must've heard his suggestion that the core is aging out of contention. New York, the current favorites in the American League even without Gerrit Cole, could use some bulletin-board material.

Soto and the Yankees will always have 2024, but it's over now.