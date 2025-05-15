Judgement Day: SWPL title and survival on the line on Sunday

Once again, the winners of the Scottish Women’s Premier League will be decided on another nail biting last day of the season. The results from matches on Sunday, May 18, will determine the winners. The final relegation place will also be confirmed.

Which means it’s all to play for at a few clubs this weekend. The main elements will be decided across four of the six weekend matches. At the top end, that starts with a huge crunch match. It’s going to be winners take all as Rangers are at home to this year's surprise contenders, Hibernian.

It’s fairly simple to work out the permutations for the possible champions this season. That's helped by the goal differences being so vastly apart already. Their impact on league positions won't be affected by Sunday’s results and goals.

Judgement day for SWPL title as Hibs visit Rangers

Hibs sit proudly on top of the table right now. Three points ahead of both Rangers and Glasgow City. A win or a draw for Hibs on Sunday sees them as champions. A win for Rangers would see them pinch the title on the final day by virtue of a vastly superior goal difference.

Glasgow City is aiming for second place at best if they can win against Hearts and Hibs slip up. They would pip Hibs on goal difference if equal on points. Hearts will be hoping they can secure fourth place ahead of Celtic, but will likely need a win at City to do so.

Although it’s clear cut in what Hibs need to do to take the league title, it’s going to be a tough game at Rangers for them. The two met in the Sky Sports Cup Final in April when Hibs were hammered 5-0. They’ll be hoping for better on Sunday. Whatever the result, it will have been a fantastic season for them.

Spartans and Montrose face a nervy time as relegation becomes real

It’s all to play for at the bottom end of the table in relegation terms. Dundee United and Queens Park have been adrift for a while, but Montrose have given themselves a great chance to escape the drop. They are in third bottom place, just two points behind Spartans. Three teams will go down this season.

Montrose face bottom side Dundee United at home, needing a win. Spartans are at home to Partick, they need to equal or better Montrose’s result. Patrick, though, is likely to put up a much stronger challenge than Montrose will face, so the pressure could get to Spartans on Sunday as relegation becomes a strong possibility.

We’ll know the winners and losers on Sunday as another exciting SWPL draws to a close. It’s been superb to see Hibs and also Hearts adding a challenge and disrupting the three Glasgow teams. That bodes well for the future.