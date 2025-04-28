Julius Randle has officially proven the Karl-Anthony Towns trade was a win-win

On September 28, 2024, the New York Knicks made one of the biggest trades in franchise history, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

At the time, Knicks fans held their breath. Around the NBA, there was one collective reaction:



Why would Minnesota do this?

The Timberwolves had just made a run to the Western Conference Finals with Towns and Anthony Edwards leading the charge. Trading their former franchise cornerstone felt like a step backward. Instead, it’s turned into a masterstroke — and it’s largely because of one man:

Julius Randle.

Minnesota’s 116–113 Game 4 win over the Lakers wasn’t just a clutch playoff victory. It was another showcase of Randle's evolution.

Randle dropped 25 points and seven rebounds, including 21 points in the first half to give the Wolves a 61–58 lead at the break. While his streaky shooting kept the game closer than it needed to be, Randle’s defensive presence — both on-ball and off — helped Minnesota steal both games at home.

Since joining the Timberwolves, they’ve now won 25 of the last 30 games Randle has played. It’s not just about numbers. It’s about impact.

Julius Randle’s new role, and why it’s working

The Timberwolves don’t just hold a 3–1 series lead over Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ Lakers. They’re doing it by trusting Randle to fit — rather than force — his game into their system.

In Game 1, Randle acted more as a decoy while Jaden McDaniels lit up the scoreboard with 25 points on near-perfect shooting.

In Game 2, despite a 94–85 loss, Randle led Minnesota with 27 points and six assists.

In Game 3, his 22 points—including nine made free throws—helped seal another critical win.

Fans should celebrate this version of Randle — but it takes some adjustment.

Think of Randle like a new car you’re not sure about at first. You test drive it, and once you get a feel for how it handles, you realize:



This is exactly what I needed.

Yes, his scoring average dropped from 24.0 points per game in New York to 18.7 in Minnesota. But filling the stretch-big role vacated by Towns, Randle sacrificed stats for wins — and team basketball.

Meanwhile, in New York...

As for Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s been everything Knicks fans hoped for — if not more.

From a dominant regular season to clutch playoff moments, Towns isn’t just playing second fiddle to Jalen Brunson. He’s matching his energy, his urgency, and his level of play. Together, they’ve pushed New York to the brink of a second-round berth.

Now, both the Knicks and Timberwolves hold commanding 3–1 leads over their first-round opponents. Both fanbases can start to peek ahead — maybe even dream a little bigger.

And maybe, just maybe, it’s time for fans to start writing those apology letters to Julius Randle.

Because he’s not just changed teams.

He’s changed minds.