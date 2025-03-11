Justin Fields celebrated his new Jets contract in style

Justin Fields has joined his third NFL team, signing with the New York Jets for two years at $40 million with $30 million guaranteed. The news was announced Monday and Fields was seen on social media that afternoon seemingly celebrating his new deal in Dubai. Talk about celebrating in style.

While this was likely more of a birthday celebration (he turned 26 last week) for Fields than anything, this video lines up perfectly. Alongside fields are Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons and Atlanta Falcons stars Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts. Hopefully, this experience in Dubai isn’t the peak of Fields’ association with the Jets. This is a franchise that hasn’t had any real direction in Fields’ lifetime.

Justin Fields seemingly celebrates new Jets contract in Dubai

Even with the new regime of head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, this organization has a lot of work to do. They’ve got some young pieces in place but that entire culture needs a hard shift. Fields will be part of that along with Glenn and Mougey attempting to turn things around.

In his first four years, Fields has played for the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears are the Bears and while it didn’t work out for the long term with the Steelers, Fields was 4-2 last season with five passing touchdowns and just one interception. He also had another five touchdowns on the ground.

So, the Jets are hitching their wagon to Fields for at least the next couple of years. This could be his last chance to prove to the league he can be an NFL starter and carry a team to respectability. No one really expects the Jets to become a Super Bowl contender overnight. But if they can get back to respectability, that could eventually set the table for a cultural transformation in New York.