Justin Fields gets his last chance as a starting NFL QB with the New York Jets

If there is one thing about Justin Fields, he is resilient. His pro debut in Cleveland, he was sacked nine times. Despite going 14-30 as a starter, and dealing with incompetent head coaches, Matt Nagy and Matt Eberflus, his dynamic running ability gave Bears fans unforgettable highlights.

When Russell Wilson, who was also signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, missed the start of the season with an injury, Fields took the reigns and led them to a 4-2 record before head coach Mike Tomlin benched him for Wilson. He barely played after.

With his future in Pittsburgh uncertain, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract, with $30 million guaranteed to be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets under new head coach Aaron Glenn in 2025.

Justin Fields gets his last chance to prove himself as a starting quarterback

Glenn saw Fields up close as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator from 2021-23. He saw plenty of highlight runs including against his defense. Glenn wants to emulate the same culture change that his former boss Dan Campbell implememted in Detroit. For how he has been treated, Fields has never openly complained on either social media nor on camera. That had to mean something for Glenn.

Fields is being reunited with his Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson, who had to be excited being reunited with Fields after having to deal with Aaron Rodgers the last two seasons amidst rumors of rift with Rodgers. Running back Breece Hall, who had been under utilized ever since he was drafted could also thrive in a new offense. The offensive line minus Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses will need to be shored up even with Olu Fashanu drafted last season.

The Jets will likely be one of the worst teams in 2025 as they go through another rebuild. But it is also important for the Jets coaching staff to figure out how to get the most out of Fields. Despite the naysayers, Glenn is giving Fields a chance and is a big believer in him. If Fields still can't cut it in New York, at least it will not be due to lack of opportunities.

Fields was taken 11th overall in the hyped 2021 NFL Draft, which featured five quarterbacks selected in the top fifteen picks, with three taken in the top three. Fast forward to 2024, the downfall of every quarterback is pretty staggering.

Only Trevor Lawrence taken first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars remains with the original club. But his record is only 22-38. Zack Wilson, taken second by the New York Jets was traded to Denver last offseason, paving way for Aaron Rodgers. He just signed with the Miami Dolphins to be the backup for Tua Tagovailoa in 2025.

Trey Lance, who was taken third by San Francisco got injured and lost the starting job to Brock Purdy. He was traded to Dallas, where he was a third stringer in 2024 and is now looking for new team again. Mac Jones, who was taken 15th overall by the New England Patriots was also poor developed under Bill Belichick's final years, was traded to Jacksonville for a sixth round pick to backup Lawrence.