Justin Rose's heartbreaking Masters history back at the forefront at Augusta

Justin Rose found himself in the mix in the final round of the Masters yet again on Sunday. That's far from an unfamiliar position for the 45-year-old, as he boasts one of the better overall course histories at Augusta National Golf Club that we've seen. And yet, Justin Rose has never won the Masters, never slipped his arms through the green jacket, and has developed one of the more gut-wrenching careers at the Masters Tournament in history.

We obviously remember him surging back in 2025 to eventually get into a playoff with Rory McIlroy, but he also suffered a punch to the stomach with Rory securing the victory on the first extra hole. That might've been the biggest bit of singular heartbreak yet, but when you look at the totality of his Masters career, there's a ton of heartbreak to ultimately consider.

Justin Rose's Masters history: Best finishes in his career

Year Justin Rose's Masters Finishing Position 2025 Masters Runner-Up 2024 Masters Missed Cut 2023 Masters T-16th 2022 Masters Missed Cut 2021 Masters 7th 2020 Masters T-23rd 2019 Masters Missed Cut 2018 Masters T-12th 2017 Masters 2nd (Lost in Playoff) 2016 Masters T-10th 2015 Masters T-2nd 2014 Masters T-14th 2013 Masters T-25th 2012 Masters T-8th 2011 Masters T-11th 2009 Masters T-20th 2008 Masters T-36th 2007 Masters T-5th 2004 Masters T-22nd 2003 Masters T-39th

Rose first played the Masters in 2003, speaking to his longevity, and has continued to rack up one tremendous finish after another. He's been solo runner-up losing in a playoff twice, first in 2017 and then in 2025, and tied for runner-up in 2015 as well. Beyond that, he has four additional Top 10 finishes at the Masters Tournament, and has consistently put together good showings.

Even more impressively, he's been perhaps even more impressive since turning 40. He's had six starts since he got over the hill, so to speak. And while he has two missed cuts, he has a solo seventh-place finish, the runner-up in 2025, and a T16 in 2023 before being in the mix to win again in the 2026 tournament.

Just looking at the finishes alone, you can see how close Rose has come so many times. But even that doesn't paint the full picture of how heartbreaking of a place Augusta has been for the Englishman.

Justin Rose's wild Masters stats show a heartbreaking resumé

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Beyond just the great finishes with no victories throughout Rose's career, the round-to-round history makes it even more painful. We'll start with the fact that, in his career at the Masters, Rose has led or been tied for the lead after nine total rounds in his career. Obviously, though, he's never been leading after the final round and taken home the green jacket.

But in comparison, Tiger Woods has five wins at the Masters Tournament — yet Woods has only led after nine rounds in the tournament as well, as Jamie Kennedy of Golf Digest pointed out.

Wild stat....



Justin Rose has led after 9 rounds in Masters history. He has never won a green jacket.



Tiger Woods has led after 9 rounds in Masters history. He has won 5. pic.twitter.com/mcCrpbEYNr — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) April 10, 2026

Beyond just having a piece of the lead that many times with no victories, though, the number of times that Rose has also been close or in the mix is also absurd considering that he's not converted any of theme into a victory.

Since his first trip to Augusta in 2003, there have been 21 times after a round in which Rose has been inside the Top 5 on the leaderboard. To have that level of remarkable sustained success in this tournament and to have never come through on top of the rest of the field when it's all said and done is remarkable, just unfortunately in the worst possible way.

At least Justin Rose has one major win in his career

If there's one silver lining — which feels a strange and almost cruel thing to say given the prestige of the Masters and the heartbreak that Rose has incurred at Augusta — it's that Rose does have a major championship victory in his career.

Rose emerged victorious at the 2013 US Open, which was played at Merion and was a true test of proper golf. The conditions and the course at Merion were diabolically difficult as not a single player in the field finished the week under par. But Rose outlasted his competition to beat them, posting a final score of 1-over for the tournament to beat Jason Day and Phil Mickelson, the co-runners-up, by two shots.

So even if Rose never feels the wool of the green jacket on his arms, he can certainly still know that he's had one heck of a career.