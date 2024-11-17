Kadarius Toney has a chance to get most meaningless Chiefs revenge ever on Sunday
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs ridded themselves of Kadarius Toney this past offseason. Toney's tenure with the Chiefs was up and down, as he showed flashes of brilliance while also finding nearly every way to hurt the team on and off the field.
Toney frequently dropped passes, lined up offsides on a play that would've made Travis Kelce's career highlight tape, called out his team prior to the Super Bowl and then some. Through all of this, Andy Reid and the Chiefs still praised Toney's skill-set. However, when all was said and done, there wasn't room for him on the KC roster out of training camp.
"We're certainly disappointed,'' Brett Veach said at the time. "I think he's disappointed. We really liked the kid, and I know that people have different takes on Kadarius, but I know in this building he's a bright kid, he's a smart kid. When you look back on it, some of this stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can't control. Like walking out the first day of training camp last year and tearing his [meniscus]. I mean, that was something that was just unfortunate.''
Kadarius Toney has a chance for some very odd Chiefs revenge
It's a bit of a stretch, but stick with me. Toney will suit up for the Browns on Sunday as he was placed on the active roster prior to their matchup against the Saints. Toney can at least believe he proved the Chiefs wrong by performing well against New Orleans. That assumption isn't based in reality, but it's something he can hold his hat on.
Kansas City remains relatively weak at wide receiver, even after trading for DeAndre Hopkins. It's not their fault, as injuries have ravaged the position, but a motivated Toney certainly could've helped matters.
Toney is also playing against two former Chiefs in Willie Gay and Tyraan Mathieu. The former Gator running through a Saints defense which includes former Chiefs Super Bowl winners wouldn't sting KC fans in the moment, but if we know Toney, it'll mean something to him.
The Chiefs and Toney did not leave things on the best of terms. NFL players need constant motivation, and Toney – now playing for a Browns team destined to miss the playoffs – is no exception.