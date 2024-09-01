Kadarius Toney basically forced Chiefs to cut him with another disrespectful decision
By Mark Powell
While the Kansas City Chiefs have little regret about the Kadarius Toney trade with the New York Giants in 2022, the former first-round pick's tenure didn't necessarily go as planned in KC. Veach doesn't think the Chiefs would have won back-to-back Super Bowls without Toney, though the argument can certainly be made that Patrick Mahomes and Co. have reached their pinnacle in spite of him.
Toney's caused nothing but headaches in the last calendar year, whether it be untimely penalties or calling out the team before the Super Bowl, his actions get in the way of what the Chiefs do best, which is winning.
"We're certainly disappointed,'' Veach said. "I think he's disappointed. We really liked the kid, and I know that people have different takes on Kadarius, but I know in this building he's a bright kid, he's a smart kid. When you look back on it, some of this stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can't control. Like walking out the first day of training camp last year and tearing his [meniscus]. I mean, that was something that was just unfortunate.''
Brett Veach claims Kadarius Toney was out of shape at Chiefs training camp
Veach went to bat for Toney, which should earn him a practice squad spot elsewhere should he want one. However, what Veach also noted was there's a specific reason Toney was let go before the season, and one that was very much within his control.
"Sometimes you can make some bad luck turn into good luck by just doing some little things in the offseason [to] take care of your body,'' Veach said." I think that's a process he's working through. It's certainly not for a lack of talent. ... If he's able to tighten up some of the offseason stuff and get his body [right], I think he'll go out there and make a ton of plays for another team.
While it's easy to interpret this as Veach throwing Toney under the bus, it's doubtful folks around the NFL will see it that way. Toney is a professional football player. It is literally in his job description to stay in shape. If the former Florida star couldn't accomplish that in the best competitive environment this league can offer, then hopefully last week's roster cut will serve as a wakeup call.
Toney has undeniable talent and potential, which is why he's expected to garner interest before Week 1. The Chiefs couldn't unlock that potential, but by all accounts is sounds like they tried.